HEALTH MATTERS: Basketball’s Henry Bibby teaches homeless kids health awareness

Henry Bibby knows a thing or two about coaching and winning basketball championships.

Back in the day, Bibby played professional basketball, won championships, and is the only person to play for CBA, NBA and NCAA championship teams. Bibby has taken his decades of experience back to the basketball court to teach homeless and at-risk youth about basketball fundamentals and health awareness.

In 2015, the Institute for the Study of Homelessness and Poverty at the Weingart Center reported an estimated 254,000 men, women and children experience homelessness during the year in Los Angeles County and nearly 82,000 people are homeless on any given night. It was estimated that 4,800 to 10,000 were unaccompanied, unsheltered homeless youth under the age of 18.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports that measuring youth homelessness is a major challenge. Based on the most recent data derived from Point-in-Time Counts, which are conducted by communities on a single night in January every other year, the alliance estimates that there are more than 550,000 people homeless on a given night in the United States, 206,286 were people in families, and 358,422 were individuals.

Youth are homeless for a variety of reasons, but the primary reason given by them is family conflict. The American Psychological Association reports that homelessness affects children’s health and well being, their brain development, causes stress and hinders readiness for school.

Homelessness can cause depression, anxiety, poor dental health, malnutrition, chronic illness, and mental and physical health problems. Living on the streets and shelters makes the health problem worse, especially since care is not available, affordable or accessible.

Bibby, who lives in downtown Los Angeles, is surrounded by homelessness and at-risk kids. In the beginning of the 2013-14 school year, approximately 1.4 million students in the U.S. were homeless. In January 2016, California reported an increase of homeless unaccompanied youth at 11,222, which represents 31 percent of the national total.

“I wanted to make a difference in these kids’ lives,” said Bibby, who was a three-time NCAA champion at UCLA and the inventor of Dribblepro, an innovative training ball that can make almost anyone a better basketball player. “My passion is teaching and basketball.”

The idea to establish a foundation to benefit the kids came to him when he attended the Special Olympics at UCLA.

“I witnessed the pure joy of those kids participating in sports with no agenda,” Bibby said. “For the kids, it was about being together and working as a team.”

Bibby founded the Henry Bibby Star Athletes (HBSA) to raise awareness, and reduce health disparity and school dropout rates of homeless children through sports activities.

“The mission of the nonprofit organization is to teach basketball fundamentals to underserved and homeless children while promoting self-esteem, togetherness, teamwork and sportsmanship,” he said. “I recognized that sports programs offered to school age homeless children are nearly non-existent.”

Eighty-two percent of homeless students say that school activities, including sports, were important to them. “While the HBSA identified 12 locations and weekend dates to provide high quality basketball camps to homeless youth ages 12 to 18 years, we struggled to get the kids to come,” Bibby said. “We collaborated with like-minded people, Asics Sports Facility, Stand Up for Kids-Orange County, and Carry Me Productions to bring a basketball camp to Irvine.”

The free two-day basketball camp consisted of 40 kids from the ages of 11 to 20 years old.

Stand Up for Kids-Orange County, a chapter of a national charity that provides life-saving and outreach services to homeless, street kids and at-risk youth, helped recruit homeless girls and boys from the Orange County area. The Orange County Department of Education identified 32,510 homeless children in the 2013-14 school year.

They also reported that students who are homeless suffer greatly in life, with most feeling unsafe and insecure, emotionally unstable and lacking in self-confidence. The kids stated how difficult it is to maintain relationships and to stay in school.

“The kids were thrilled and surprised to get official T-shirts, drink Gatorade and eat Del Taco food,” Bibby said. “Carry Me Productions videotaped the kids in action so they could see their progress. The kids don’t need to be basketball players; we are just looking for smiles on their faces.”

Carry Me Productions, based in El Segundo, is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide affordable housing options for those who are living on or below the poverty line.

“We assist veterans and youth first because they are the most at-risk and have the least resources,” said Carry Me Productions CEO and President Carrie Nowocin who is a single mom and advocate for animals, children, and veterans.

As part of their life skills, the kids learned responsibility by cleaning their own shirts and bringing it back the second day of the camp. Other skills taught to the kids included: leadership, sportsmanship, teamwork, self-confidence, and the importance of honesty. Each morning the kids went through stretches; warm-up exercises; discussed nutrition; dental care; and hygiene.

On the HBSA board is Kirsten Roling, vice president of operations, director and treasurer, who has 25 years of experience as a public health general dentist.

“My focus is impoverished children,” Dr. Roling said. “Dental decay is the number one chronic childhood disease, is five times more prevalent than asthma, and can result in three times the risk of decay in permanent teeth.”

As a 12-year-old child, her family home burned down and her family was homeless for two years.

“We lived in an attic space in a relative’s home for a while and then in a tent camper in our own yard and had to cook on a charcoal grill,” she said. “I didn’t think of myself as homeless but we lost everything we owned.”

Dental care was a logical integration in the HBSA program because Dr. Roling, while homeless for two years, suffered from dental problems and still does.

“Teaching the kids that even when you are homeless, it is essential to have good oral hygiene,” she said. “When you become disconnected with the community it affects your health. The stress, trauma from loss, nomadic living, and poor nutrition can lead to weakening your immune system and the inability to fight off infection caused by bacteria.”

Dr. Roling says the best way to prevent dental decay is by brushing your teeth and the inner, outer and biting surfaces of your teeth thoroughly at least twice a day, floss to remove plaque and food from between your teeth, and rinse your mouth.

“Tooth decay occurs when the enamel and dentine of a tooth become softened by acid after you have eaten or drunk anything containing sugars or from medication that deprives your mouth of saliva,” she said. “The saliva fights off bacteria that cause decay.”

Three weeks after the kids graduated from camp and a course in life skills, the L.A. Clippers provided team caps and 50 tickets for the kids to see a pro basketball game.

“To my surprise, the kids hugged me for making a difference in their lives,” Bibby said.

The Covenant House, a nonprofit agency whose mission is to reach out to at-risk homeless youth living on the streets and offer them hope and opportunities to turn their lives around, reports that for every year that passes, more than 2 million kids in America will face a period of homelessness; by the age of 26, over one-third of the youth who age out of foster care will experience homelessness; and every day it is estimated that at least 13 children die on our nation’s streets.

“I want to help kids be successful and for them to know that people do care about them,” he said. Bibby plans to raise the awareness about the homeless epidemic and through his program save one kid at a time regionally and nationally.

Resources:

Henry Bibby Star Athletes – www.henrybibbystars.org

Stand Up for Kids-Orange County – www.standupforkids.org/OrangeCounty

Carry Me Productions – www.carrymeproductions.org

Covenant House – www.covenanthousecalifornia.org

National Alliance to End Homelessness – www.endhomelessness.org

Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, a public relations consultant, is the owner of Platinum Star PR and can be reached on Twitter @PlatinumStar or Instagram @PlatinumStarPR. Send “Health Matters” related questions to healthmatters@wavepublication.com and look for her column in The Wave.