HEALTH MATTERS: BeBe Winans brings his life story and church to the stage

Benjamin “BeBe” Winans and Priscilla Marie “CeCe” Winans are best known as the multiple award-winning younger brother and sister duo and members of the Winans gospel dynasty from Detroit.

The Winans Family set the world on fire with gospel and Christian contemporary music that has garnered numerous awards. “Born For This: The Musical” gives you a deeper perspective of the journey that took the younger brother and sister of the 10-sibling family from Detroit to North Carolina, the world of television and international fame.

The musical legacy continues with the third generation of Winans, singer and actress Deborah Joy (Greenleaf) and Grammy-nominated Juan, the children of Carvin Winans, who play their Uncle BeBe and Aunt Cece in the two-hour-and-30-minute stage play. Their angelic and powerful voices filled the Broad Stage and prompted the audience to move in their seats, clap and cheer.

“This is my second time seeing the play,” said Pat Prescott, the voice of The Wave radio station in Southern California.

“Twenty-five songs are original for the musical and about five from the catalog,” said BeBe Winans, a six-time Grammy winner. The lyrics of the electrifying music deliver uplifting messages of the family’s history and the young siblings’ trials and tribulations.

“It is my coming-of-age story and the sacrifice, pain and suffering from racism during my PTL experience,” said Winans who is still friends with the TV network, “Praise the Lord” aka PTL founder Jim Bakker. Winans was 17 and his sister 15 at the time they moved to the South to be part of the PTL family, which out of nearly 4,000 employees, less than five were African American.

“It was an honor to have Jim at my side at opening night in Atlanta last year, a man, who put my sister and I on the map.” Evangelists and PTL hosts Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye Bakker founded the Christian TV network in Charotte, North Carolina. Bakker’s wife died in 2007 from colon cancer.

“Born For This” has played to sold-out audiences in Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., before coming to the West Coast. The musical is based on the book, “Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story,” co-written by Winans and director Charles Randolph-Wright.

“We use to watch Praise the Lord television network all the time,” said Randolph-Wright who lived in Pineville, a small town just outside of Charlotte and was familiar with the Winans and Bakker connection. “The local celebrities from the show didn’t speak to us but Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker would hug every single kid. I wanted to share the experience that Bebe and Cece lived.”

Randolph-Wright eventually moved to Los Angeles. “My first job was with Chip Fields,” he said. “I choreographed a show with four brothers from Detroit who were singing gospel music.”

He said it was a full-circle experience to help bring the Winans story to the stage.

“My favorite scene was CeCe’s announcement that she was getting married and BeBe started feeling insecure and unsure about his talents without his sister,” said Lois Gallien, from Houston, who was in the audience. “He was concerned that PTL may not want him if CeCe stopped working with the PTL Show. After talking to his brother and confidente Ronald, BeBe was able to gain renewed confidence in himself and realized his full potential as the gospel star he always was.”

The musical highlighted the role of second son, Ronald Winans, as a voice of reason and encouragement for his younger sibling, BeBe. The emotional scene about the loss of his older brother from a heart attack at the age of 48 in 2005 was beautifully performed by the entire cast.

A 2015 report from the American Heart Association states that every 43 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction, when a part of the heart muscle doesn’t receive enough blood flow. Every year, about 735,000 Americans have a heart attack; 525,000 have a first heart attack; and 210,000 people have already had a first heart attack.

Reports stated that in late 1996, the second eldest brother had been sweating profusely and was easily exhausted. He continued to feel bad but did not realize the seriousness of his condition and treated himself with simple medical treatments. Months later, after the urging of his brother Marvin, he finally saw a doctor.

On January 31, 1997, Ronald suffered a massive heart failure and was in critical condition. He survived the heart attack and lived another eight years.

A 2005 tatement by CeCe Winans said, in part, “Ronald was admitted to the hospital for observation after the doctors realized he was retaining an abnormal amount of fluid in his body. The doctors announced that they didn’t feel he would make it through the night and my brother peacefully succumbed due to heart complications early on the morning of June 17, 2005.”

Randolph-Wright said, “In this musical, you learn about the joys, the pains and the segregated issues that happened in the early ’80s and how BeBe and CeCe dealt with it. We are still having the same issues, we as artists have to address it.”

“You have the responsibility to help change things to give yourself and others permission to dream big,” said Randolph-Wright, who directed the smash hit “Motown The Musical,” on Broadway.

“My takeaway message from this story is the reality that you have a purpose,” said Winans, who is the seventh son of the Winans family. “I want people to leave with the knowledge that they are destined to be something big.”

“Born for This: The Musical” runs through Aug. 6 at the Eli & Edythe Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica, 90401.

Resources:

The Broad Stage – www.TheBroadStage.org

American Heart Association – www.heart.org

Charles Randolph Wright – www.randolph-wright.com

BeBe Winans – www.bebewinans.net

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – www.cdc.gov

