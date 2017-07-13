HEALTH MATTERS: Born without a smile — the Zachary Thomas story

Seven years ago, Zachary Thomas was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with a severe, bilateral cleft lip and palate.

Cleft lip and cleft palate is when the lip or mouth does not form properly during pregnancy, basically causing a gaping hole between the nose and lip area. The Thomas family’s cultural viewpoint about the birth defect, lack of medical care, finances and education to cope with it, left them with no other option but to leave him in the capable hands of the hospital.

July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month established to help make people more aware of and give them information about cleft and craniofacial defects and other conditions that can affect the head and face.

The common birth defect occurs in approximately one in every 700 live births and in most cases, 80 percent, occur in males. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that each year, about 4,400 infants in the United States are born with a cleft lip with or without a cleft palate and about 2,700 infants are born with a cleft palate alone.

While the infant Thomas’ future was in limbo, Allison Pagan, an American who had been living in Ethiopia for seven years and employed as a teacher at the International Community School, heard about the 14-week-old infant. The single mom had already adopted a young Ethiopian boy, Zik.

“I heard about Zach from friends working at the CURE Ethiopia Children’s Hospital, a Smile Train partner hospital, so I was aware of his cleft even before I learned more about him, specifically,” she said. “Zach’s birth mother received no prenatal care, so she did not know about the cleft until birth.”

The gaping holes in his mouth area enabled him to form suction to breastfeed or use a bottle.

“Zach had very little nutrition until he was brought to the SmileTrain program and were able to provide special squeeze bottles and formula,” Pagan said. “These measures saved his life.”

In Ethiopia, it is estimated that more than 90 percent of babies with cleft lip and palate in that country do not survive.

“His doctors knew that I had completed a local adoption the previous year, and I was asked to share some information on the process,” Pagan said. “Long story short, after all other doors closed, I happily agreed to adopt him. I brought him home just after his first lip repair surgery and stayed with him in the Ethiopian hospital for his next two surgeries.”

Founded in 1996, CURE is the largest provider of specialty surgical care in the developing world. The hospitals specialize in treating orthopedic and neurosurgical conditions such as clubfoot, bowed legs, knock knees, hydrocephalus and spina bifida. CURE operates 10 hospitals in Afghanistan, the Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Niger, the Philippines, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates and Zambia.

Surgical management of clefts requires many phases. Typically, long-term prognosis for repaired cleft lip/palate is good; however, several issues may require follow-up; such as dental concerns; speech problems; nasal and septum deformities; and hearing problems. Many infants with cleft lip and palate also will have problems with hearing. Most will also need to have tubes placed in their ears to help with chronic ear infections and drainage of fluid.

“Zach has had eight difficult surgical procedures: three lip and palate construction, two on his palate, two sets of ear tubes, and one dental surgery,” said Thomas’ mom. “He will undergo another small dental procedure and then will begin the process to undergo a bone graft to fill in his upper jaw line.”

The surgical team will take small pieces of bone from his hip to fill in the gaps of his jaw on either side of his front teeth.

“He has also needed speech therapy,” she said.

Thomas is one of millions of children in developing countries with this birth defect.

“Many children and adults with untreated clefts live in isolation and have difficulty eating, breathing and speaking,” said Dr. Larry Hollier Jr., a cleft expert and Smile Train spokesperson. “Cleft repair surgery is simple and the transformation is immediate.”

While it is not clear what causes cleft lip and/or palate, whether it is a result of a genetic component, folic acid deficiency or mega doses of Vitamin A, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, have recently reported important findings for craniofacial defects. Research found that pregnant women who have diabetes, maternal thyroid disease, are smokers or take certain medications such as a fertility medication are at higher risk of having an infant with crainiosynostosis.

“It is an expensive procedure,” said Hollier, a board-certified plastic surgeon, who has performed more than 500 cleft repair surgeries. “Imagine when a day laborer in India who makes $2 per day can make a difference with their child’s overall well-being because Smile Train steps in to provide the procedure free.” The transformation is a life-changing event for the parent and children.

“This common birth defect occurs in every continent in the world,” Hollier said. “Asians have the highest cleft incidences at approximately one in 500 births. Caucasians have an average incidence of one in 700 births and individuals of African descent have the lowest incidence of approximately one in 1,200 births.

“Smile train, an international children’s organization, provides access for cleft lip and palate surgical needs and resources for the patient.”

Since 1998, Smile Train has provided more than 1 million children with 100 percent free cleft lip and/or palate surgeries and comprehensive cleft care. Smile Train focuses on 78 of the poorest countries in the world including, Haiti, India and Vietnam.

“I am really encouraged and supported by the Smile Train family and cleft mom groups,” said Pagan who is in medical school. “As a physician, it’s easy for me to get caught up in the medical side of what Zach needs, but I do still have moments when I feel the fear and heartbreak as a mom, knowing my kid has to go through so much.”

According to his mother, Thomas is aware of his cleft, but doesn’t let that stop him from doing anything.

“He is a natural performer and athlete and even received a reading award,” said his mother.

“It’s great for Zach to see older cleft kids who have gone through the bone grafts and the braces, and to hear about their success stories,” she said. “It was such a game-changer for him to see an adult “cleftie” with perfect teeth, and he even said “Does that mean that one day I’ll have perfect teeth, too?”

Pagan says, “Thomas is a happy, healthy, creative, energetic, and curious seven-year-old. He and Zik, his older brother, are the best of friends, and together we have all had some great adventures around the world.” The family resides in the United States.

She added that Zach loves to hike, swim, sing and entertain friends and family.

“He definitely makes full use of his great smile!” she said.

Resources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – www.cdc.gov

The Cleft Lip and Palate Association – www.clapa.com

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – www.chw.org

Cure International – www.cure.org/ethiopia

Smile Train – www.smiletrain.org

