HEALTH MATTERS: Eloise Laws tells how she survived breast cancer

It’s safe to say that most people know Eloise Laws, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Montel Williams and Richard Roundtree as public figures and entertainers. What you may not know is they also are all breast cancer survivors.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women, but 100 times less common in men. However, the fact remains that although rare, men are not immune to the disease.

One in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and eight women lose their lives each day to breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017 it is estimated that among U.S. women there will be 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 40,610 breast cancer deaths.

October is internationally known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month to increase awareness of the disease, raise funds for research, the cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and a cure. Since male breast cancer is generally overlooked, male breast cancer advocacy groups united and globally established the third week of October as Male Breast Cancer Awareness Week.

About 1 in 1,000 men are at risk of getting breast cancer due to the several risk factors including heavy alcohol use, BRCA2 gene mutation, aging, chronic liver disorder, heredity or obesity. In 2017, the American Cancer Society estimated that among U.S. men, there will be 2,470 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 460 breast cancer deaths.

In a study conducted by the National Cancer Research Institute, it was discovered that while most women with breast cancer sought help quickly after noticing abnormalities, those with “non-lump” symptoms were more likely to delay seeking medical examination for nearly two weeks. Researchers reported that one in six women diagnosed with breast cancer have symptoms other than a breast lump.

Early detection is crucial for a fighting chance to beat breast cancer. The typical signs and symptoms are: back or muscular pain, breast pain or discomfort, breast skin abnormalities, breast ulcerations, breathlessness, changes in the contour or shape of the breast, nipple abnormalities including redness, crusting or discharge and swelling or a lump in the armpit

When Laws was diagnosed, she had no family history of breast cancer or the BRCA2 gene mutation.

“I was the first female in my family to get breast cancer,” said Laws, who is the fourth of eight children. “I didn’t have any lumps or in my lymph nodes but my mammogram detected abnormalities.”

Following her lumpectomy, Laws quickly went into survival mode. She was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, a non-invasive breast cancer.

“I was in Stage 1 of this type of cancer,” she said. “The physician said that I had a good chance of survival.”

The type of cancer had not spread into the milk ducts of her breasts, which could lead to other parts of her body.

“When my doctor said, ‘If you’re going to have cancer, this is the best cancer to have,’ I replied, ‘You must be kidding because there is no good cancer.’ When he explained the different types of cancer, I realized I would survive.”

Laws learned that there are many types of breast cancer. The most common types are ductal carcinoma in situ, invasive ductal carcinoma and invasive lobular carcinoma. Most breast cancers are carcinomas. Carcinomas are tumors that start in the epithelial cells that line organs and tissues throughout the body.

The less common, types of breast cancers are sarcomas, phyllodes, Paget disease and angiosarcomas, which start in the cells of the connective tissue.

The first person Laws shared her secret with was her sister Donna, who is a PhD and able to help her logically process it without the emotion.

“I chose my strongest sister to carry the burden with me,” said Laws, who has three sisters. “It took me twp months after I had learned of my diagnosis before I told my husband and daughter.”

Laws had 5 years of chemotherapy in pill form.

“The side effects were horrific,” she said. “I didn’t lose my hair, but I suffered from hot flashes, mild memory loss over time, muscle loss in my upper body, and weakened vocal cord muscle.”

As a singer, Laws is an accomplished recording artist and part of the musical group The Family Laws. It meant performances were limited during her time of treatment.

Ironically, Donna, who is not part of the singing legacy, later was diagnosed with cancer two years ago (nearly eight years after Eloise was diagnosed). She was getting regular mammograms but it was not detectable because there was no lump or the BRCA2 gene mutation in the Laws family history.

The thought of losing a breast or both, can be stressful and devastating because in most cases, women define their beauty through their shape and outward appearance.

“I was determined to make myself feel good in light of my circumstances,” Laws said. “As a woman, I needed to continue feeling beautiful. So I went to the spa, had massages, manicures, pedicures, jumped into the jacuzzi, and sweated like a prune in the sauna.”

The defining moment of her purpose began the day Laws sat in the chair of her hair stylist, Lake Payne.

“As I sat there and we thought about how we celebrate wedding, birthdays, anniversaries and even deaths,” Laws said, “the idea of ‘The Healing Shower’ was born. We thought; why not celebrate this important event in my life, like I do all others?”

Laws penned the book, “The Healing Shower,” to encourage and uplift all those feeling numb, shock, hopeless, abandoned, without direction and at death’s door.

“When I first received the life-changing news, I was alone,” she said. “Like countless women, this was a fearful time for me and my family.”

What is the healing shower?

“It’s simply a time for loved ones to come together and celebrate positive energy before an ill family member begins any kind of treatment or undergoes intensive surgery,” Laws said. “It’s an occasion for wishing a person well on a safe and healthy road to recovery.”

Laws envisioned the healing shower as a formal celebration and a commitment of family and friends to help the loved one going through a health challenge with deeds such as taking them to regular doctor’s appointments, doing the laundry on a weekly basis, preparing meals three to four times a week and other tasks needed during this difficult time.

Nov. 17, 2017 marks 10 years since she underwent a mastectomy and is now cancer-free.

“I am grateful to my oncologist, Dr. Philomena F. McAndrew, my family, friends and fans for their support with the guidance of the healing shower,” she said.

“Part of my mission as a survivor is to help others step out of the darkness through reading about my journey and testimony,” Laws said. “I realized that people yearn to hear about my firsthand experience and need information to get through a time of uncertainty.”

Resources:

American Cancer Society – www.cancer.org

American Association for Cancer Research – www.aacrfoundation.org

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center – www.fredhutch.org

National Breast Cancer Foundation – www.nationalbreastcancer.org

Susan G. Koman Foundation – www.5.komen.org

Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, a public relations consultant, is the owner of Platinum Star PR and can be reached on Twitter @PlatinumStar or Instagram @PlatinumStarPR. Send “Health Matters” related questions to healthmatters@wavepublication.com and look for her column in The Wave.