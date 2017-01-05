HEALTH MATTERS: Making a new year’s commitment for change

It’s a new year and, for many people, a time for reflection and reinvention. The desire to change is part of the tradition of a new year’s resolution. After the first few weeks of embarking on the resolution journey, we can safely say that most fail to achieve success.

According to brain scientist Joseph LeDoux, change requires creating a new way of thinking and committing to a realistic strategy. An example of a strategy is to take small steps, celebrate each victory, focus on one or two specific goals and don’t wait until New Year’s but make it a year-long process.

For Social Connection TV Executive Producer and host Steven Littles, the journey to make changes in his life started in mid-2016. However, it took about three years of a series of health red flags to get his attention.

After a routine checkup in 2013, a cardiologist discovered that Littles had previously suffered a heart attack.

“I was very surprised to hear that,” Littles. “I asked him to tell me the signs of a heart attack.”

While no two heart attacks are the same, the most common symptoms are: nausea, pain in the chest, back, jaw, and other areas of the upper body; pressure or tightness in the chest; shortness of breath, sweating and vomiting.

Littles told his doctor when he experienced some of those heart attack symptoms, he punched himself in the chest and the symptoms stopped.

Littles’ doctor asked, “Why did you hit yourself in the chest?”

Littles explained that growing up, he was taught if something wasn’t working correctly, you hit it.

Littles’ doctor said that probably saved his life. Three years later, Littles, who struggles with his weight, continued to experience more health issues.

“In August 2016, my blood pressure was 228/110 and I couldn’t climb a flight of stairs without feeling winded and in pain,” he said. “I was in denial about my heart because I was lifting weights five times a week.”

Littles’ cardiologist, Dr. Zia U. Khan, discovered his lower left ventricle was malfunctioning.

The prevalence of heart disease was in Littles’ immediate family history.

“In 2001, my mother suddenly died of a stroke at the age of 50,” Littles said. “She battled with high blood pressure and obesity for most of her adult life.”

Littles realized he was quickly going down the same path traveled by both of his parents: high blood pressure, heart disease, and kidney failure. His parents died in their early 50s. Littles is 49.

“My health was declining,” Littles said. “I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal failure at the age of 48.”

Littles’ father died at age 53 from end stage renal disease.

“The dialysis made his bones so weak and he suffered a broken neck,” Littles said. “My nephrologist told me to try eating vegan, which I refused.”

A nephrologist is a doctor who is trained in kidney disease, kidney dialysis and transplant.

The health challenge of a colleague was a wake-up call for Littles.

“I witnessed others close to me struggle with renal disease including Denise Matthews, formerly known as Vanity, a protégé of Prince,” Littles said. “She was on dialysis every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, which interfered with her pursuing a publicity book tour.”

Matthews, 57, died from kidney failure and an abdominal illness last February.

Littles made a vow to take small steps toward a healthier lifestyle and in 2017 to get in better shape.

“I watched what I was eating, and after a few weeks, my renal levels were examined and I no longer had Stage 4 renal disease,” he said. “I was not out of the woods but Stage 3 was a remarkable improvement.”

Littles increased his workout routine, built up his stamina, dropped lots of fat and began using the treadmill again.

“I used to run on the treadmill at 10.5 for 30 minutes just four years ago,” he said. “I began logging my results on Instagram, where I found so much support from strangers who were encouraging me to continue to get healthy.”

Celebrating victories is a key to continued success.

“I started burning more than 1,000 calories in 35 minutes on the treadmill, but unfortunately, the impact on my joints started causing pain in my knees and hips,” Littles said. “The upside was my blood pressure had lowered considerably from 228 to the high 140s; however, I needed another plan of action that would focus on losing my gut.”

In December, Littles was invited to interview emergency room physician Dr. Travis Stork, a best-selling author and host of the Emmy Award-winning TV show, “The Doctors” about his new book, “The Lose the Belly Diet, Change Your Gut, Change Your Life,” for his radio show “Social Connection with Steven Littles.”

While reading Stork’s book, Littles felt inspired to try the diet because it was not about deprivation or quick fixes.

“It was about changing and making your body healthier through eating the correct foods,” Littles said. “I told Dr. Stork that I drink beer and I’m not giving it up. I’m from Brooklyn and I’ve been drinking 40 ounces of beer since I was a teenager.”

To his surprise and pleasure, Stork advised Littles that he didn’t have to give up beer, but just cut his intake in half.

“I drink 20 ounces beer and am satisfied,” Littles said.

Dr. Stork shared other tips about how to maintain healthy bacteria in the gut while increasing fiber intake (two to four servings of prebiotic-rich foods a day), which is responsible for a large component of one’s gut bacteria.

The tips included substituting meat for beans and lentils for increased fiber; eating high fiber fruits and vegetables like raspberries, blackberries, green peas and artichokes; choosing a high-fiber cereal for breakfast and adding flaxseeds to meals

Eating healthy is all in the preparation. Prebiotics may improve gastrointestinal (GI) health. To boost GI health, Dr. Stork recommends the incorporation of these five foods that contain prebiotics to your diet: bananas, artichokes, onion, garlic and asparagus.

Studies show that there is encouraging evidence that probiotics are beneficial to: treating diarrhea, preventing and treating vaginal yeast and urinary tract infections, treating irritable bowel syndrome, reducing bladder cancer recurrence, speeding treatment of certain intestinal infections, preventing and treating eczema in children and preventing or reducing the severity of colds and flu

To get a jumpstart on his New Year’s resolution, Littles committed to the Stork diet on Dec. 11.

“In three weeks, I saw a major difference,” Littles said. “Although I am nowhere near where I want to be … yet, my clothes fit better, and I have more stamina.”

Using recipes from Stork’s book as a reference, Littles prepares and eats delicious balanced, fulfilling meals and, more importantly, he enjoys a beer without the guilt.

Littles’ New Year’s goal is to celebrate successful results on his 50th birthday on May 16 and beyond.

To follow Littles’ journey on social media, go to @socialconnectiontv on Instagram.

Results may vary. Prior to using supplements or starting any diet or health program, check with your doctor to be sure that it’s right for you.

Resources:

Dr. Travis Stork – www.thedoctorstv.com

Psychology Today – www.psychologytoday.com

The Renal Association – www.renal.org

American Heart Association – www.heart.org

WebMD – www.webmd.com

