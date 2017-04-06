HEALTH MATTERS: Pancreatic cancer is one of the nation’s deadliest diseases

Last year was not a good year for Teona Ducre, a mother of two and a special needs teacher. She became an involuntary face of the pancreatic cancer battle.

Unfortunately, individuals usually lose the fight against the deadly disease. Steve Jobs, Patrick Swayze, Michael Landon, Michael Ealy’s mother-in-law, Brock Peters, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie are some of the people who have died from the disease. Former President Jimmy Carter has lost four family members to pancreatic cancer, and tens of thousands more across the nation.

In 2017, an estimated 53,670 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the United States, and approximately 43,090 will die from the disease.

According to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 93 percent of patients will die within five years of diagnosis and 71 percent of patients die within the first year of diagnosis.

“By 2020, it is predicted to be the second most common cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.,” said Agi Hirshberg, founder of the Hirshberg Foundation, named after her husband who died of pancreatic cancer after battling the disease for eight months and seven days.

Ducre initially saw her doctor for a constant stomach pain, which she thought was an ulcer. She did not take it too seriously and almost refused the CT scan, which costed $1,000. Her doctor insisted she have the CT scan.

As documented in Ducre’s blog, she wrote, “Teona, it’s Dr. Lee. I found something on your CT scan this morning that I could not have predicted. There’s a mass in your pancreas. I need you to get to a surgeon right away. Worst case scenario is it might be cancer. I’m sorry.”

April 18 will mark a year since that devastating phone call changed Ducre’s life.

All the medical protocols — PET scan, blood work and endoscopy — were performed. Based on the scan, her CA-19 tumor markers were very high at 2600. Normal is 60. The tumor was hidden, pushed up against her spleen, which hindered early detection.

Fortunately, the tumor, measured at seven centimeters, stayed localized and did not spread. Ducre had Stage II adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer.

It was perplexing and frightening for Ducre. Her symptoms were a bad stomachache, lower back pain on her left side, low grain fever, discolored stool and urine, and rapid weight loss, but overall she did not fit the profile.

“Other than being African American, I did not have any of the risk factors for pancreatic cancer,” she said. She was 41 at the time of diagnosis, which is considered young to get the disease.

According to the National Cancer Institute, pancreatic cancer is diagnosed in African-Americans more often than in other racial or ethnic groups in the U.S., and risk factors include age, family history, smoking, being overweight and workplace exposure to certain chemicals.

“I didn’t know much about pancreatic cancer except that people don’t survive it,” Ducre said. Pancreatic cancer is the deadliest major cancer. The disease kills more Americans than breast cancer and is currently the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. Pancreatic cancer is the ninth most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the 11th most commonly diagnosed in men.

The hardest moment Ducre recalls was having dinner with her 13-year old daughter, who asked, “Mom, are you going to die? I read the stats and everyone who gets it dies.”

The battle was on for Ducre. She wanted to see her daughter graduate in the next few years.

To cope, Ducre wrote a blog to keep her family and friends updated even when she didn’t have the strength to hold a conversation. She also thrived on the inspirational words of Eric Thomas, a motivational speaker. She wrote his uplifting quotes on her bathroom mirror with her lipstick, which forced her to read it every day to stay positive and motivated.

Ducre underwent very aggressive chemotherapy. The side effects were diarrhea, vomiting, burning in her chest and neuropathy. The good news was the tumor shrank from seven centimeters to two and surgery was scheduled. Surgical removal of the tumor is possible in only approximately 15 percent of patients with adenocarcinoma.

While the tumor had shrunk, Ducre developed varices, dilated blood vessels, from the pressure of the tumor, which could rupture her spleen. The vessels can leak blood or even rupture, causing life-threatening bleeding.

Because of the blood vessel condition, her doctor warned her that the surgery would be life-threatening and she could die.

“My doctor asked me if I wanted to postpone my surgery until after Thanksgiving in order to spend my last holiday with my family,” Ducre said. “I decided to undergo surgery as planned.”

One of the first calls she made was to the Pancreatic Action Network. She signed up as volunteer and put together a team (about 30 people and raised $2,300) to participate in the walk the Saturday (Nov. 12) before her scheduled surgery, and spoke at the opening ceremony.

With friends and her 16-year-old son by her side prior to surgery on Nov. 16, Ducre had a successful surgical procedure. She was hospitalized for only eight days and was released the day after Thanksgiving.

As of March 31, Ducre is cancer free but her fight continues to end pancreatic cancer.

“I will be traveling to Washington, D.C. on June 21 to participate in the 10th anniversary of Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill to advocate for federal research funding,” she said. “This is an opportunity to speak directly with legislators and advocate for funding for research and development efforts, treatment options, early detection and, hopefully, a cure for this deadly disease.”

Data is limited because the survival rate is low.

Even with a clean bill of health, Ducre receives maintenance chemo — a weekly low dose regime — which is considered preventative because of the extremely high rate of this cancer returning to another part of the body.

“I will be scanned every three months for the first two years,” she said. “After that it will go to six months and then every year for the remainder of my life.”

In spite of the permanent after effects of the treatments, lack of feeling, tingling in hands and feet (a constant sensation that the extremities are asleep), she counts her blessings. Her daily mantra is “Cancer can’t steal my joy.”

“I’m choosing joy and life no matter how grim the circumstances are,” Ducre said. “It is my hope that all my brothers and sisters fighting this battle will also choose joy and life. It’s worth every second.”

Once again, she plans to walk in the Atlanta affiliate Pancreatic Action Network fundraiser in November.

“A clinical trial is always an option to possibly improve a patient’s journey with her/his disease,” said Dr. Victoria Manax Rutson, chief medical officer for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan). “By participating, patients may have access to new research options before they are widely available. It’s important to consider enrolling in a clinical trial at diagnosis and during every treatment decision.”

PanCan recommends exploring clinical trials in its Clinical Trial Finder database or by calling a Patient Central Associate at (877) 435-8650 or by email to patientcentral@pancan.org. Additional information about clinical trials can be found at www.pancan.org/clinicaltrials.

Los Angeles PanCAN is hosting a walk to end pancreatic cancer on May 6 at Exposition Park. Register, volunteer, or donate at www.purplestride.org/losangeles or www.pancan.org.

Resources:

Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research – www.pancreatic.org

Lustgarten Foundation – www.lustgarten.org

National Institutes of Health – www.nih.gov

Mayo Clinic – www.mayo.edu

Patient Resource Guide – www.patientresource.com/

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network – www.pancan.org

The Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program of the National Cancer Institute – www.Seer.cancer.gov

World Cancer Research Fund International – www.wcrf.org

Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, a public relations consultant, is the owner of Platinum Star PR and can be reached on Twitter @PlatinumStar or Instagram @PlatinumStarPR. Send “Health Matters” related questions to healthmatters@wavepublication.com and look for her column in The Wave.