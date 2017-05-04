HEALTH MATTERS: Sleep apnea can become a life-threatening disorder

The average person may spend a third of their lives sleeping. Sleep experts recommend that individuals get between 7.5 and 8.5 hours of quality sleep every night.

However, uninterrupted sleep is better and more refreshing than the length of time you sleep.

The problem for millions of individuals is that sleeping is a challenge. The most common sleeping disorders are insomnia, sleep apnea, sleepwalking, narcolepsy and restless leg syndrome.

“Even if you get enough sleep, it may not be healthy sleep. About 70 million people in the U.S. have a sleep problem,” said Dr. Don Harden, the medical director at the Sleep Wellness Institute of West Allis, Wisconsin. “About 40-50 million adults suffer from a chronic sleep disorder; an additional 20-30 million have intermittent sleep-related problems related to stress, anxiety and depression.”

One of the more serious disorders that go undiagnosed among 80-90 percent of sufferers is sleep apnea. Apnea, which comes from the Greek meaning “want of breath,” is a condition in which a person’s breathing is interrupted, becomes shallow or even stops from a few seconds to one minute hundreds of times throughout a nightly sleep cycle.

The National Institutes for Health reports that more than 18 million Americans are affected by obstructive sleep apnea, which, if left untreated, can lead to dementia, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, impotence, work and driving accidents and even death.

A study found that individuals with untreated sleep apnea and excessive drowsiness from lack of quality sleep have a crash rate of more than three times as high and the risk was greater in men than in women.

NFL legend Reggie White, stood 6-5 and weighed 300 pounds. He suffered from obstructive sleep apnea and other health issues that prematurely ended his life only four years after he retired from football. He was 43. White was known as the “Minister of Defense” and one of the most feared defensive linemen in the history of the National Football League.

“I noticed that he snored but it was something I accepted,” said Sara White, the widow of the NFL Hall of Famer. “I would just elbow Reggie; so many wives know about the elbow.” White’s size put him in a group susceptible to sleep apnea.

To keep her husband’s legacy of service alive, Sara co-founded the Reggie White Sleep Disorders Research and Education Foundation in conjunction with the Sleep Wellness Institute to educate others about sleep apnea and provide CPAP therapy equipment to those who might otherwise be unable to secure the needed equipment.

According to MedPage Today, obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the trachea is obstructed, so that a person is unable to draw sufficient air into the lungs. The blockage may be caused by the person’s tongue, tonsils or uvula or by fatty tissue in the throat.

There are two types of sleep apnea: obstructive sleep apnea is caused by a blockage of the airway, usually when the soft tissue in the back of the throat collapses during sleep. Central sleep apnea is when the brain fails to signal the muscles to breathe due to instability in the respiratory control center.

Symptoms of sleep disorders can include: Difficulty in concentration; feeling unrested, even after a night of sleep, especially first thing in the morning and during the day; gasping for air in your sleep; loss of energy and motivation; loud snoring and episodes of stopped breathing during sleep; trouble falling asleep or staying asleep; and an urge to move your legs at rest or an uncomfortable feeling in the legs at night.

Risk factors for sleep apnea include obesity, having a body mass index over 25; being an ethnic minority; smoking and having a family history of obstructive sleep apnea.

Conventional treatment prescribed for sleep apnea include eliminating alcohol and sleep medications, losing weight if overweight, and changing sleep positions.

When simple methods are not successful, you may have to wear a continuous positive airway pressure facemask (CPAP) to hold the airway open.

Surgery may be recommended to correct a defect in the upper respiratory tract anatomy.

According to a statement from the Dental Organization for Sleep Apnea, White had tried conventional therapy to treat sleep apnea, which consists of wearing the CPAP facemask that delivers oxygen to the patient during the night.

“Reggie was unable to wear the facemask because he was claustrophobic,” his widow Sara said.

The CPAP is considered one of the best treatments for obstructive sleep apnea. However, many patients (up to 87 percent in some studies) are unable to wear the facemask. Oral appliances, such as those prescribed by dentists, can be used for those who are mask-intolerant.

They also can be used as a first-line therapy in treating mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea, according to updated guidelines from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

“If Reggie would have known about oral appliances he might still be alive today,” Sara White said.

The Better Sleep Council established May as Better Sleep Month to raise awareness about the benefits of better sleep and how poor sleep can disrupt lives.

“Getting enough sleep improves your health, strengthens your immune system, improves your mood and boosts productivity; chronic poor sleep is linked to poor health, mood disorders and low productivity,” said Kristen Knutson, National Sleep Foundation poll fellow. “Improving sleep in various demographics could make a positive impact on public health.”

To sleep better at night, people should establish a bed-time schedule that makes you go to sleep at the same time every night of the week (including weekends).

Relax before sleeping. Turn off all cell phones, computers, TV, radio and anything that is distracting.

Create a calming sleeping environment. Set the room temperature to a comfortable setting, sleep in a bed that has the right amount of space and darken the room.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle of exercise and a healthy diet. Avoid alcohol, smoking, caffeine or other stimulants close to bed time.

Resources:

National Sleep Foundation – www.sleepfoundation.org

Reggie White Sleep Disorders Research and Education Foundation – www.reggiewhitefoundation.org

The Better Sleep Council – www.bettersleep.org

The Dental Organization for Sleep Apnea – www.apneadocs.com

The Sleep Wellness Institute – www.sleepwellandlive.com

Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, a public relations consultant, is the owner of Platinum Star PR and can be reached on Twitter @PlatinumStar or Instagram @PlatinumStarPR. Send “Health Matters” related questions to healthmatters@wavepublication.com and look for her column in The Wave.