HEALTH MATTERS: Spread the word, not germs: clean hands prevent disease

By Marie Y. Lemelle

Contributing Columnist

Wonder what you can do to prevent the spread of germs? Wash your hands.

The holidays are a busy time with parties filled with a mix of sick and well guests, food buffet lines and hand touching, shaking and holding.

If you want to stay relatively healthy, just remember to practice frequent hand washing.

Sounds simple? However, according to the Global Public Private Partnership for Handwashing, “One of the biggest reasons that people do not wash their hands with soap is because handwashing isn’t a habit.”

On a worldwide level, hand washing awareness is on high alert — from the spread of Ebola to flu pandemics – the proper and frequent practice of healthy handwashing techniques is essential to stop the spread of germs which can led to acute illness and chronic diseases.

In many cases, if people, especially children, don’t see visible dirt on their hands, washing with soap and water may not happen. With more people not getting vaccinated for the flu, especially during the winter months, healthy handwashing techniques are one of the components for stopping the spread of infectious diseases and respiratory infection.

“Handwashing is the new vaccine against all respiratory and many gastro-intestinal infections,” said Charles Gerba of TED Talk.

National Handwashing Awareness Week is observed in December to remind us that you are less likely to get sick if you thoroughly and frequently wash your hands. The easy transfer of germs from our hands put us at more risk of getting the flu, flu-like illness, adeno virus, RSV, common cold, conjunctivitis, pharyngitis, tonsillitis, bronchitis, bronchiolitis, pneumonia, Coxsackie virus, Streptococcus, Pneumoccous, TB and more.

Back in the 1990s, when infection prevention specialist Dr. Will Sawyer’s children were small, he started a hand-washing crusade.

“It’s the first line of defense against germs — such as bacteria and viruses — that can be transmitted several different ways, especially by touching dirty hands, or other contaminated surfaces such as toys, cell phones and video games handled by a sick child or adult,” Dr. Sawyer said

He advises adults to train children from age 2 with the four principles of hand-washing awareness. Surprisingly the adults will follow suit.

“The steps are: (1) Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds whenever they become contaminated but especially when they are dirty, after shaking hands, handling a menu and using the bathroom, working with chemicals, and before food preparation and eating; (2) Do not cough into your hands; (3) Do not sneeze into your hands; and (4) Above all, do not put your fingers into your eyes, nose or mouth – the T-Zone,” Dr. Sawyer said.

When you use your hands, you give the germs a vehicle for transmission.

“Don’t touch your T-Zone — the mucous membranes of your eyes, ears, nose and mouth — those areas are an ideal environment for bacterial growth,” Dr. Sawyer said.

Over the years, Sawyer said behaviors are getting better with the first three of the four principles.

“We need a greater focus and health promotion for the T-Zone, which is the only portal of entry into the human body for all respiratory infections, which can lead to acute illness and chronic disease,” Dr. Sawyer added. “One of the 10 most deadly weapons — fingers. Sticking fingers in the T-zone (eyes, nose and mouth) can cause infections that can lead to epidemic and pandemics.”

Sawyer promotes respiratory etiquette, which is being aware when you cough or sneeze.

“Use a tissue or handkerchief, but if that is not accessible, cough and squeeze by covering your nose and mouth with the back of your arm or the crook of your elbow,” said Dr. Sawyer, who created the method. “Never sneeze or cough in your hands, it can make a difference in infection prevention.”

When water and soap are not accessible, hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is the preferred method for cleaning your hands when they are not visibly dirty because it:

• Improves skin condition with less irritation and dryness than soap and water.

• Is more accessible than handwashing sinks.

• Is more effective at killing potentially deadly germs on hands than soap.

• Produces reduced bacterial counts on hands.

• And requires less time.

When it comes to handwashing training, Dr. Sawyer says, “See one, do one, teach one.”

His motto is “Spread the word, not the germs.”

Resources:

Henry the Hand Foundation – www.henrythehand.com

CDC – www.cdc.gov

Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology – www.apic.org

Global Public Private Partnership for Handwashing – www.globalhandwashing.org/

Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, a public relations consultant, is the owner of Platinum Star PR and can be reached on Twitter @PlatinumStar or Instagram @PlatinumStarPR.