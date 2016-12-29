HEALTH MATTERS:Chef Ju’von receives unforgettable gift of life

For Chef Ju’von, December has a deeper meaning than Christmas gifts. Eight years ago, on Dec. 5, Ju’von was admitted to Mount Sinai, known for its transplant program, to receive the gift of life — a kidney — from a 33-year-old deceased female donor.

He was first diagnosed with chronic kidney disease about 12 years ago.

“At 22 years old, I was always tired, had serious bad breath, my feet were swollen and I couldn’t walk, and I spit up blood every morning,” said Ju’von, a native and current resident of New York. “I thought I was just really sick but after two weeks of these horrific symptoms, I checked into an ER.”

The Mayo Clinic lists the following as the most common symptoms of kidney damage and disease: changes in how much you urinate, chest pain, decreased mental sharpness, fatigue and weakness, high blood pressure, loss of appetite, muscle twitches and cramps, nausea, persistent itching, shortness of breath, sleep problems, swelling of feet and ankles and vomiting.

The risk factors that may lead to kidney damage and disease include smoking, obesity, family history, diabetes, old age, abnormal kidney structure and being African American.

“When I was tested, the doctors did not perform a biopsy because my kidneys were abnormal,” Ju’von said. “They were the size of raisins.”

On Dec. 17, 2004, he lost both his kidneys. None of Ju’von’s family members were a match.

“I was immediately put on dialysis and a whole new lifestyle,” Ju’von said. “After my first treatment of hemodialysis, I was terrified. My body went through a chemical change from feeling hot to cold.”

Dialysis patients have two program options: hemodialysis, which is through a machine or peritoneal, which is performed at home.

Ju’von underwent treatment for five years, three days a week, and four hours a day.

“I was surrounded by older people with kidney failure,” he said. “I discovered that there is no age limit to have a bad kidney or to develop kidney disease.”

Chronic kidney failure is more common in middle-aged and older people.

“Even with my mom by my side, it was scary,” Ju’von said. “After each treatment, I had to rest for hours, my body was drained.”

The Summit Medical Group states, “There are two kinds of kidney failure: acute and chronic. If you have acute kidney failure, you may need dialysis until the cause of the kidney failure is corrected. If you have the chronic form, you may need dialysis for the rest of your life.”

“After several disappointments of finding a donor only to learn it was not a match, I was ecstatic to finally get a perfect match,” Ju’von said. “After a few days in the hospital, I was in the recovery for about two weeks.”

Before his diagnosis, Ju’von had big dreams and was inspired to be a chef at an early age. He trained and graduated at 18 years old from the New York National Guard Culinary Challenge Program, and continued training with other restaurants.

The dialysis regiment kept him from working a regular job but gave him plenty of time to prepare to step out on faith and start a business. The path to becoming a full-time chef was on the horizon.

“My own diet changed drastically,” Ju’von said. “I eliminated diary and minimized my potassium intake.”

He realized that people on dialysis still wanted to eat good tasting food so he adjusted recipes and prepared foods that were a fusion mix of Italian, Asian, American, and Indian cuisines.

“I focused on preparing foods that are healthy for people on dialysis and provided free tips on how to cook delicious dishes such as collard greens without the potassium,” Ju’von said.

Collard greens are high in potassium. Ju’von uses strawberries to bind up the potassium so your body will not absorb it. The strawberries are the sweetener for the bitter greens.

Ju’von proved that there is life after an organ transplant. He went to back to school for a medical assistant license.

It was a no-brainer for him to apply for a position at the hospital where he received his gift of life. Ju’von has been working at Mount Sinai for five years.

Today, Ju’von holds down several careers: as a medical assistant, the chief media officer and co-owner of WhatsHotInHipHop.com, and an award-winning celebrity chef and owner of Chef Caters LLC. He gives back by sharing his story with anyone who will listen and raises money to support Kidney Failure Awareness Month.

Ju’von cannot be a registered donor because he is a recipient.

“I promote donor registration because without a donor I would not have survived,” he said. Dialysis can only do 10 percent of what two kidneys can do.

Typically, after an organ transplant a person takes anti-rejection medicine for the rest of their life. Ju’von feels that he is a walking miracle. After two years, his blood zone was normal.

“I attribute my new kidney and recovery to my faith in God and believing in miracles,’ Ju’von said. “I have been free of dialysis for five years and the anti-rejection medication for two years.”

Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, a public relations consultant, is the owner of Platinum Star PR and can be reached on Twitter @PlatinumStar or Instagram @PlatinumStarPR. Send “Health Matters” related questions to healthmatters@wavepublication.com and look for her column in The Wave.