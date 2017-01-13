Hearing on commission president’s restraining order is postponed

LOS ANGELES – A court hearing on a request for a temporary restraining order filed against Black Lives Matter activist Trevor Gerard on behalf of Los Angeles Police Commission President Matt Johnson has been postponed until Jan. 31.

A hearing on the matter had been scheduled to take place Jan. 10.

A coalition of South Los Angeles community leaders held a press conference at Los Angeles police headquarters asking Police Chief Charlie Beck to assign a security detail to Johnson, who has been commission president since September 2015.

“Black Lives Matter wants to portray itself as nonviolent and peaceful, but it is anything but,” said Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope and an organizer of the press conference. “They have a verified history of threatening church and political leaders and are now crossing the line.”

In a written statement issued jointly by Project Islamic Hope, National Action Network, and Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, the coalition said any threat against Johnson by Black Lives Matter members must be taken seriously since the group has a rack record of inspiring violence and issuing threats against everyone from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to Pastor Kelvin Sauls of Holman United Methodist Church.

“Commissioner Johnson is a hero and one of the most respected black leaders we have in our community,” Ali said in an interview.

Johnson alleges in the complaint that Gerard stalked him at his home and at the private law office where he works, angrily demanding to speak with him. The request calls for Gerard to stay at least 100 yards from Johnson, his wife and children, and his home and the law firm where he works.

In an interview with The Wave, Gerard said he believed the order filed against him threatens his right to free speech and is a diversion from the larger issue of police killings. He has been a vocal member of Black Lives Matter L.A. since taking part in the 54-day encampment at City Hall that began last July. That protest was in response to the L.A. Police Commission’s ruling that the 2015 police killing of Redel Jones, a 30-year-old black woman, did not violate the department’s deadly force policy.

“The LAPD has led the nation in police killings and that is the larger issue that we continue to raise,” said Gerard, who plans to contest the order filed against him.

Johnson did not reply to emails from a reporter requesting comment on the restraining order.