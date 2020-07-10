Heckler delays Alhambra decision on inclusionary housing

Planning Commission will discuss proposed ordinance July 16

ALHAMBRA — The Planning Commission originally planned to discuss an inclusionary housing ordinance July 5, but voted to postpone discussion until July 16, after a heckler disrupted the meeting with inappropriate drawings.

The commission adjourned the meeting, which was held via Zoom, to give city staff time to put proper security settings in place so the disruption would not happen again.

On the agenda was an inclusionary housing ordinance, which the Planning Commission was supposed to discuss before possibly recommending adoption to the City Council. If approved as currently written, the ordinance would require developers to make 15% of their housing units affordable on projects of 10 units or more, or pay an in lieu fee.

Like other cities in Los Angeles County, Alhambra has been grappling with a lack of affordable housing. Cities like Pasadena and Los Angeles already have inclusionary housing ordinances in place.

The City Council first discussed an inclusionary housing ordinance at a strategic planning meeting in 2019. On Feb. 10, the council debated how many units in a development would be set aside; how much in lieu fees would be; and whether an ordinance should apply to upcoming developments like the Villages at the Alhambra, which is set to include more than 1,000 townhome and apartment units for sale or rent at market rate.

The draft ordinance designated a set-aside of 15% for developments of 10 or more units, with 9% sold or rented to low-income households and 6% to be sold as moderate-income households. If developers opt not to set aside units, they can pay an in lieu fee to the city, construct or rehabilitate units off site or donate land for the city to build the units.

Grassroots Alhambra, a local advocacy nonprofit, expressed support of the ordinance in an email sent to its mailing list July 5, but suggested that developers of projects consisting of three to nine units also pay an in lieu fee.

The organization also suggested requiring a higher set-aside than 15% if developers choose to build off site and called for projects of 50 or more units to be subject to a third-party analysis that could also establish a higher set-aside requirement.

The ordinance would exempt residential developments that get a variance, a permit or design review board approval before the new rules take effect, and would therefore not apply to the Villages, which obtained design review board approval Jan. 28. Grassroots Alhambra vehemently opposed excluding the large Villages townhome development, calling it an “injustice [that] is beyond comprehension.”

The City Council debated that exemption Feb. 10, with Mayor Ross Maza saying that one developer should not be held responsible for the city’s affordable housing problem. Councilwoman Katherine Lee countered by pointing out that the Villages would be one of the largest developments in the San Gabriel Valley.

Sasha Renée Pérez, who is running for City Council this year, made a similar point to Lee about requiring the Villages to include affordable housing.

“The Villages is a huge development with over 1,000 units, and it would be a shame to have none of them set aside for affordable housing,” she said.

Pérez, who grew up in Alhambra, experienced the pressures of paying rent in the city firsthand, which informed her support of the inclusionary housing ordinance.

“I’ve experienced living in buildings where the landlords avoid repairs and take advantage of tenants that don’t speak English,” she said. “We’re 60% renters in Alhambra and some people are paying ridiculous amounts of rent for a one bedroom, so almost all of us are affected by the affordable housing issue.”

The Planning Commission will hear public comments originally submitted July 6, and will also take additional comments at the rescheduled July 16 meeting.

By Jose Ivan Cazares

Contributing Writer