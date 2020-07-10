Helping Hands meets changing needs of Inglewood community

INGLEWOOD — Kaitlyn Parhm, founder of the charity organization Inglewood’s Helping Hands, is making moves all over town.

Although the organization is based in Inglewood, she definitely has not forgotten about the greater Los Angeles area when it comes to giving back and making a difference.

Helping Hands started back in November 2017 after Parhm reached out to Twitter and local Inglewood residents asking for canned food so she could hrlp families in need during the holiday season.

Parhm literally took to the streets, going door-to-door collecting food and was amazed at how open people’s hearts were to her efforts. The response on social media also was overwhelming well and donations poured in, giving birth to what is now known as Inglewood’s Helping Hands.

In just a few short years, the organization has grown tremendously and has made hundreds of families happy by hosting regular food and toy drives.

Last December, the organization’s holiday event called for every attendee to donate a toy. The results were 300 toys donated and all families who registered for assistance received 10 toys to take home.

Coordinating community clean ups have also become a big part of Parhm’s efforts to serve. All these activities support the organization’s mission statement, “to provide housing, food, clothing, and educational and public health resources to the most vulnerable populations of Inglewood and surrounding cities.”

Although her charity is nothing shy of vital in the Inglewood community, she said she “wants to fix the problem causing me to have this charity.”

She speaks out about the city needing stability when it comes to rent control, livable wages and helping members of the community stay afloat financially.

Her most recent event, held in May on Skid Row, was a huge success.

Partnering with powerhouse soul food restaurant, Comfort LA, they served 200 hot meals to one of Los Angeles’ largest homeless populations. The southern food was an instant hit with the people who lined up for food and care packages.

In response to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, Inglewood’s Helping Hands has added masks to its care packages of socks, hygiene necessities for men and women and snacks.

Due to the pandemic, along with the recent shift in societal climate, Pahrm has put her efforts aside to focus on the bigger picture.

“I paused everything and went to protest,” she said. “I thought it was insensitive to promote when this is a time to take action and protest for my people.

“It’s the time to demand justice, reform and peace so we can bring about change in our blatantly racist system that continues to abuse and oppress our people.”