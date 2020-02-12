East Edition Education Local News

High school counselor attends State of the Union speech

Posted on

WHITTIER — The first week of February was special for Humberto Solorio, who has spent the last 18 years helping students at California High School reach their potential, explore their abilities, strengths and interests and develop into tomorrow’s leaders.

Not only is Solorio, along with counselors across the Whittier Union High School District and the nation, being recognized for National School Counseling Week, but he also attended the 2020 State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4 as an invited guest of U.S. Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Cerritos.

“I am just another counselor who is privileged to serve the students of our district and it’s a tremendous honor for me to be a part of this event,” Solorio said.

Each year, Sanchez recognizes a counselor from school districts within her congressional district. This year, it was Solorio who earned the honor.

Solorio grew up in East Los Angeles after arriving to the United States as a 2-year-old. In 1995, he gained citizenship and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UCLA, where he worked in the university’s Early Academic Outreach program for first-generation students. Solorio earned a master’s in school counseling and leadership from Cal State Los Angeles in 2002.

At Cal High, Solorio provides counseling services to students, including those enrolled in the school’s Business Academy, co-leads the school’s new Fresh Air Mentoring Program, which provides additional support to male upperclassmen, and is part of the district’s crisis response team.

“I come from a working-class immigrant family, who shaped me, my work ethic and value for education and it’s carried me far,” Solorio said. “I firmly believe in our district’s philosophy that demographics do not determine destiny because that’s part of my story and that of our students. No matter what your background is, you work hard and you can accomplish great things.”

The Whittier Union Board of Trustees adopted a resolution recognizing National School Counseling Week from Feb. 3-7 at its Jan. 14 meeting.

“Our counselors serve as the first line of defense when our students are in need. They listen to their problems, help guide them toward solutions, and provide critical support to ensure personal and academic success,” Superintendent Martin Plourde said. “On behalf of the district and students, I want to thank our counselors for their dedication and thank Congresswoman Sanchez for inviting one of our own to attend such an historic event.”

Wave Staff Report

Pluria

