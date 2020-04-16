Housing crisis has health of entire community at stake

By William D. Smart Jr.

Guest Columnist

In this time of global uncertainty, we should turn our attention to a community at severely increased health risk: people experiencing homelessness.

Today, tens of thousands of Angelenos are struggling to find a place to sleep each night and take the basic protective measures health authorities have advised — to shelter in place at home. As this crisis has made clear, our homelessness and housing crisis is not one we can postpone. The health of our entire community depends on it.

I became concerned about homelessness decades ago, when I realized that members of my own church, Christ Liberation Ministries, were leaving services early. When I asked why, I heard that they had to find a place to park their cars, where they and their families could sleep for the night. I was worried for those folks then, and I am exponentially more worried for them and everyone else who might not have a stable place to stay now.

I have devoted my life to political and social activism. In these challenging times, I am guided by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in the name of creating healthy and thriving communities. King envisioned a society where everyone had access to a safe, affordable place to call home. Unfortunately, we have not yet realized that vision.

Today, there are not enough affordable places to live in Los Angeles. A few weeks ago, that meant sleeping on the street. Now, it comes with the added peril of risking one’s health and exposure to a frightening virus.

Our first step should be to act now.According to the Homelessness Research Institute, people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness are having trouble accessing sufficient, nutritious food. Christ Liberation Ministries, the Hurting and Hungry Charities and the SCLC-SC’s Poor Peoples Campaign are trying to fill that gap, and we are committed to providing our families and everyone in our community with meals. I encourage you to learn more about opportunities in your community to help everyone access the food they need to stay healthy, whether through donating, volunteering or giving.

Second, we need to show support for our frontline workers and service providers, who help people experiencing homelessness find critical services. Organizations such as United Way of Greater Los Angeles are supporting this critical work through its pandemic relief fund, which is helping to prevent the spread of the disease amongst our unhoused neighbors by procuring supplies, medicine and support for outreach teams.

In this fight, our service providers are on the frontlines, and we owe them our gratitude and support.

Finally, we must think long term. In 2017, we passed Proposition HHH, a commitment to build 10,000 units of new supportive housing, or housing that offers wrap-around services such as health care and job training. The Everyone In Campaign, a community movement, has focused on building the public and political support to get that housing built.

Now, as units are nearing completion, and with many already opened throughout Los Angeles, we are seeing that when we commit to structural change and build more housing, we really can end homelessness.

Our housing crisis can seem frightening, and Covid-19 has the potential to exacerbate existing challenges. With millions of Americans spending an outsized portion of their income on housing, and with the rising number of people seeking shelters or temporary housing, experts believe economic difficulty will create additional stressors on an already strained system.

But that doesn’t have to happen. In fact, we can use this period to renew our commitment to building a Los Angeles where everyone has a home.

There are so many ways to get involved, including virtual calls hosted by Everyone In organizers, where you can learn more about supportive and affordable housing construction in your neighborhood. Other opportunities include supporting organizations that are helping service providers, and volunteering at local food distribution drives.

And when our city gets back to normal, I encourage you to attend an Everyone In organizer training to learn more about solving our housing crisis, or show up to your neighborhood council meeting and advocate for the importance of building supportive housing.

While quarantined at home, let’s continue to be thankful for all that we have, and please join me in taking tangible steps to realize a future where everyonecan be thankful for the same.

Rev. William D. Smart Jr. is currently co-pastor of the Christ Liberation Ministries in Los Angeles. He serves as the president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California, and executive director of Hurting and Hungry Charities.