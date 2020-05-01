‘How are you staying occupied during the coronavirus quarantine?’

Amber G

Culver City

“During the week, I’m occupied with scheduling and coordinating groups of volunteers. On the weekends … I catch up with family and friends and watch Netflix.”





LaDarren Brown

Los Angeles

“I’ve been trying to do … physical education with older people and let them know that they can’t just sit there. I’m trying to do a 21-day fitness challenge where I have them move a different part of their body every day.”

Ben Caldwell

Los Angeles

“I’ve been going through all my archives. … I have a lot of cultural archives with the youth that were raised in the neighborhood that I am now able to process and make into films, ideas and scripts.”





Shawn Ben

Compton

“I’ve done Facetime with my family. At my church, we’ve done meetings through Zoom. … Other than that, I’m watching TV, reading and on the computer.”



