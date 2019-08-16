Opinion Street Beat

‘How can we stop blacks from killing each other?’

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon 112 Views

STREET BEAT

Kijan Carter

Los Angeles 

“We have to reunite with each other. It’s the only way we’re going to come together, is to reunite.”

Darryl Slaughter

Compton 

“We got to have events every month and bring people together and be on some positive stuff, but we got to get people together to even be positive. If we don’t get nobody together, it’ll be the same stuff.”

Jennifer Jones

West Adams 

“Loving more and being more supportive of each other and stop the hate.”

Christopher Jordan

Memphis, Tennessee 

“More gun control, more jobs in the communities, more mentors, more father figures, … more boys and girls clubs, just more things in black communities.”

Tyler Patton

South Los Angeles

“We need to join together as a community and see that we have ourselves, because no one else really has our back. We need to stop trying to compete against each other and see that once we come together as one we’ll be unstoppable.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon in Baldwin Village.

Pluria

Related Articles
Blogs Najee's Notes Opinion

NAJEE’S NOTES: Paulette Gipson provides Compton NAACP with solid leadership

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

Compton NAACP President Paulette Simpson Gipson continues to make black history. Gipson is being sworn in to another term as president Feb. 16 at the Compton Airport at 10 a.m. A decade ago Gipson made history as the first woman elected to lead the Compton NAACP and has done an excellent job while in office. Read More…
Blogs Earl Ofari Hutchinson Opinion

THE HUTCHINSON REPORT: Why we need to see Trump’s taxes

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

From the moment in June 2016 that Donald Trump formally declared he was a candidate for president, the hue and cry went up from Democrats and others: Show us your taxes. Three years later, at the start of another presidential election cycle, Trump’s taxes are still just as shrouded in secrecy as ever. If Trump Read More…
Opinion Street Beat

STREET BEAT: ‘Should diversity be considered for movie awards?’

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

Compiled by Arnold Adler outside the Norwalk Post Offic