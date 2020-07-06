‘How do you plan to celebrate the Fourth of July?’

STREET BEAT

Monique Ruffin

Los Angeles

“I’m going to be really celebrating what freedom really is and understanding that we’re really changing our world right now. That’s what I’ll be celebrating: people being free to be themselves.”

A Fletcher

Mar Vista

“Usually, we go see fireworks, but since we’re on quarantine this year, we’ll just barbeque in the backyard with the family and nobody else. Hopefully we’ll be able to get back to normal next year.”

Rita G.

Los Angeles

“I wish I could see some fireworks. Maybe we’ll go up to Kenny Hahn Park and try to see some.”

Sam S.

Palms

“It’s really an interesting time to be celebrating our freedom with everything that’s going on. … I think I’ll lay low on the fourth and just hang out at the house and order some barbeque.”

Compiled by Cynthia Gibson in Inglewood and Culver City.