Opinion Street Beat

‘How has the quarantine affected your eating habits?’

Posted on Author Compiled by Cynthia Gibson at Ralphs supermarket in Inglewood. 63 Views

STREET BEAT

Amy Beltran

Los Angeles

“I’m eating a lot of frozen foods. I’ve been eating less as well. Instead of breakfast, lunch and dinner, now I eat lunch and dinner because I’m asleep for breakfast.”

Jimar Jackson

Inglewood

“It hasn’t changed really. I still eat a lot of takeout, pizza, Chipotle, Del Taco, Popeye’s, the usual.  I guess I eat later than I used to. I don’t really have a certain time I need to eat like before.”


Leonard Avery

Los Angeles

“Since I moved in to help my mother, I’m eating better because of her. Full meals, like fresh food, vegetables, potatoes, stuff like that. I guess it’s good.”


Marshall M.

Compton

“I eat a lot more when I’m home. My wife cooks and bakes for the kids and I end up eating it, too. The grocery store is about the only thing open, so we stock up just in case.”

Compiled by Cynthia Gibson at Ralphs supermarket in Inglewood.


P3 Wave Staff

Related Articles
Opinion Street Beat

STREET BEAT: ‘All things considered, is Black History Month still relevant?’

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

Compiled by Debra Varnado on the L.A. Expo Line.  
Opinion Street Beat

STREET BEAT: ‘What Black History Month events would you like to attend?’

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

Compiled by Dorany Pineda in Koreatown.
Columnists Lekan Oguntoyinbo Opinion

Singapore’s success suggests autocracy can be a good thing

Posted on Author Lekan Oguntoyinbo, Contributing Columnist

Long before China and India became the economic wonders of Asia, there was Singapore, a small, diverse country with no natural resources that took the audacious step of breaking away from the Malaysian federation in 1965 to become an independent nation. Lee Kuan Yew, the new country’s founding father, knew that the odds of survival Read More…