‘How has the quarantine affected your eating habits?’

STREET BEAT

Amy Beltran

Los Angeles

“I’m eating a lot of frozen foods. I’ve been eating less as well. Instead of breakfast, lunch and dinner, now I eat lunch and dinner because I’m asleep for breakfast.”

Jimar Jackson

Inglewood

“It hasn’t changed really. I still eat a lot of takeout, pizza, Chipotle, Del Taco, Popeye’s, the usual. I guess I eat later than I used to. I don’t really have a certain time I need to eat like before.”





Leonard Avery

Los Angeles

“Since I moved in to help my mother, I’m eating better because of her. Full meals, like fresh food, vegetables, potatoes, stuff like that. I guess it’s good.”





Marshall M.

Compton

“I eat a lot more when I’m home. My wife cooks and bakes for the kids and I end up eating it, too. The grocery store is about the only thing open, so we stock up just in case.”



Compiled by Cynthia Gibson at Ralphs supermarket in Inglewood.





