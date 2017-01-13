Howard Bingham: Photographer, renaissance man remembered

LOS ANGELES — You might say that Howard Lenoid Bingham was a world champion when it came to photography. His circle of friends, and there were many, would say that Bingham was the epitome of friendship and loyalty.

To the Bingham family, he was a hero who cared deeply for his sons, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

To the world, Bingham was the best friend of world boxing champion and humanitarian Muhammad Ali. He was welcomed into the world with joy on May 29, 1939 and departed this world on Dec. 15, 2016, leaving an indelible imprint on the hearts of many.

When I think about the “The Dash” poem written by Linda Ellis, there is a verse that comes to mind, “would you be proud of the things they say about how you spent your dash?”

Bingham spent an extraordinary 77 years on this Earth — his “dash,” if you will — and for more than 50 of those years, his life was shared with the world, the biggest platform imaginable.

By all accounts, the Bingham dash between his birth and death is one that is nothing short of continuous blessings even when he hit a few bumps in the road. Born in Jackson, Mississippi, the Bingham family uprooted from the South and headed west. They landed in Compton where Bingham attended Centennial High School and Compton College, where he enrolled in a photography class.

His passion for photography did not waver even though he earned an “F.” A local newspaper hired him as a staff photographer. His stint was brief but before it was over, he was granted an assignment that changed his life. In 1962, Bingham covered a news conference about a young boxer Cassius Clay, who would later take the name Muhammed Ali.

The rest, as Bingham said, was history. A whirlwind of travel and meeting some of the most famous people in the world while at the side of Ali was a life that Bingham would not have imagined only a few short years before.

Regardless of what people thought, Bingham was not on Ali’s payroll. Bingham had an independent career as a sought-after professional photographer for some of the most recognizable publications in the world: Newsweek, Sports Illustrated, Playboy, People and Ebony, to name a few. Many of us followed his remarkable journey through the photos that were published, while others were by his side when in need of comfort and support.

The year 2016 was beyond difficult for Bingham when he lost his beloved son Damon and his lifetime friend Ali. Bingham’s own journey had slowed down and finally ended in December. Three kings were gone.

On Jan. 6, Bingham’s life was celebrated at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Los Angeles, with more than 800 people gathered to pay tribute to a man who impacted so many lives with his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and his camera lens. Pastor J. Edgar Boyd served as the officiant. Expressions were offered by Catrice Monson, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and William A. Burke.

On behalf of the city of Compton, I was privileged to present to the Bingham family two proclamations honoring his life, which were signed by Mayor Aja Brown and City Council members Janna Zurita, Tana McCoy, Isaac Galvan, and Emma Sharif. The proclamation stated, in part, “In deepest sympathy, the City Council, employees and citizens of Compton on January 3, 2017, adjourned in memory of Howard Bingham.”

Councilmember District 4 Emma Sharif also provided a proclamation in memoriam of Howard Bingham listing his biography and accomplishments as the pride of Compton.

Government resolutions also were provided by Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price, Assemblywoman Autumn R. Burke and FAME.

Among those in attendance were Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, Bill Withers, Richard Gant, Roger E. Mosley, Dolores Robinson, former U.S. Rep. Diane Watson, county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, and photographers Malcolm Ali, Valerie Goodloe, Robert Earl and Ian Foxx.

A private repast was held at the California African American Museum, which was the site of Bingham’s work displayed in the 2015 exhibit called “Light Catchers.”

Aside from family, travel, and photography, one of Bingham’s favorite past times was as a professional guest. He enjoyed eating and breaking bread with family and friends. In homage to his love of many types of cuisine, the repast was catered by Dulan’s, known for its soul food.

As the crowd gathered to share their favorite Bingham memory, I began with a story that meant a great deal for many of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employees and the members of the Water and Power African American Association. In 2001, as the president of WPAAA, I invited Bingham to be the featured speaker for a Black History Month program.

He graciously agreed and brought some of his prized photographs for display. He shared several interesting stories about his photos including one of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Singer Bill Withers, an inductee of the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, shared a fond memory of Bingham.

“Howard could travel anywhere with no money,” Withers said. “In 2009, Howard was being honored by the Stuttering Association for the Youth (formerly known as Our Time) in New York.”

Withers asked Bingham where would he be staying and he replied with a friend. Withers said “the friend” was a billionaire who accommodated Bingham with the entire top floor of The Sherry-Netherland luxury hotel on Fifth Avenue. Withers and Bingham shared a commonality as stutterers, but it didn’t keep either of them from achieving notable accomplishments.

Professional photographer and filmmaker Valerie Goodloe hosted Bingham on numerous holidays for family dinners.

“In 2010, I started a legends pictorial series in which I wanted Howard to be a part of it,” she said. “I told him I would be making enchiladas.”

Goodloe’s vision was to include the work of the legends as part of the pictorial.

“I asked Howard to bring photos that highlighted his work,” she said.

Bingham showed up at my house with boxes of photos, slides, and negatives.

“As we spent hours going through his collection, I was astonished at all the history he had captured,” Goodloe said. “All this time, I thought his focus was mainly on Muhammad Ali, and while that was a huge part, I was looking at photos of Malcolm X, Robert F. Kennedy, the Beatles, the Pope, Cesar Chavez, Elvis Presley, James Brown, and Mandela.

“Bingham not only watched history, he captured it.

“Howard was so humble, I felt privileged that he considered me a friend,” Goodloe added. “In a joking manner, Howard would always ask if my pictures were in focus.”

In 2008, Goodloe was a member of the press corps covering Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign trail.

Los Angeles photographer Malcolm Ali said, “Howard Bingham was a photographer’s photographer. He was humble, yet fearless.” Ali was the official photographer for retired light-heavyweight champion Archie “Ole Mongoose” Moore who was the longest reigning world light heavyweight champion of all time.

Cassius Clay and Archie Moore fought on November 15, 1962. Clay won the fight by technical knockout in the fourth round.

“Howard and his camera went to areas at a time when no one would dare to go,” Ali said. “From photographing the Watts riots in 1965, Huey P. Newton while locked up in a jail cell in Oakland, and the ups and downs of the greatest boxer of all times, Howard was not just a black photographer, he was a world photographer who crossed all color lines and a friend to people of all colors and creeds. Bingham will always be my hero.”

Photographer Robert Earl remembered Bingham, “as a master teacher who took time out of his schedule to talk and explain things to me and he was from my city of Compton.”

Visual artist and boxing journalist Mohammad Mubarak said, “I’ve known Howard for many years but we really didn’t start connecting with each other until one day he brought Muhammad Ali out to Centennial High School where he and I both attended. He didn’t know that I also grew up in Compton and it was from that point on we began to stay in touch with each other.”

Mubarak said the turning point of their budding friendship occurred when the book, “Howard L. Bingham’s Black Panthers 1968″ was released.

“Howard found out that I was also a former member of the Los Angeles Chapter. We began to stay in contact with each other on a regular basis,” Mubarak said. “When I first heard that he wasn’t doing well last summer, I immediately made it my mission to find out where he was located and get to his bedside as soon as I could.”

Mubarak talks about his visit to Bingham after he was transferred to the Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance.

“I walked into Howard’s room and sat next to him,” Mubarak said. “He looked at me and said in a soft voice, ‘Thanks for coming.’ Those three words made my day and it brought tears of joy to my eyes. “

In his book “Muhammad Ali: A Thirty-Year Journey,” Bingham said, “I would like to thank Muhammad Ali for all the things he has meant to me in my life. I love this man immensely. There will never be another one like him.”

Truth be told, there will never be another one like Bingham.

His legacy will continue to live on in the millions of photographs that told more than 1,000 words; those photos told world history.

“I had the greatest of all blessings because my eye and my camera became the world’s window to this magnificent life,” Bingham said.

Bingham is survived by his son Dustin, a granddaughter, and a host of relatives and long-time friends.

Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA is a journalist