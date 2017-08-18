Huntington Park council votes to move elections

HUNTINGTON PARK — Beginning in 2020, residents will vote for city officials on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March of even-numbered years instead of the current first Tuesday after the first Monday in March of odd-numbered years, under an ordinance approved by the City Council Aug. 15.

The change will result in increasing by one year and three months the terms of all existing council members.

The vote was 5-0.

The amendment to the city’s election code was in compliance with state law, Senate Bill 415, which was approved last year.

It requires holding general municipal elections on a statewide election date, (which is June and November of even numbered years), if voter participation in a municipal election on a recent non-concurrent date resulted in a “significant decrease in voter turnout,” City Clerk Donna Schwartz said.

State officials said the reason was to increase local voter turnout by placing city candidates and issues on the ballot with county, state and national candidates.

Under the Huntington Park law, no person shall serve more than three full consecutive (four-year) terms of office as a City Council member once the new schedule begins in 2020.

However, those officials would be eligible to serve either as an appointed or elected City Council member after being out of office for at least one general municipal election, the ordinance states.

Council members in office prior to 2020 would receive an extended term of one year and three months, under the new ordinance.

That extension under state law is to assure that candidates’ four-year terms are not decreased.

“In accordance with the change of election date, the city hereby increases the terms in a two-step process, as follows,” the ordinance states:

“Terms of those persons who were elected to city offices in March 2015, (Mayor Marilyn Sanabria, Vice Mayor Jhonny Pineda and Councilwoman Graciela Ortiz) shall serve until March 2020; (instead of 2019); and then increase by three months. Terms ending in March 2020 go the usual four years to June 2024; and those persons who were elected to city offices in March 2017, (council members Karina Macias and Manny Avila) shall serve until March 2022 (instead of 2021) and then increase terms by three months to June 2026.

“Terms of office of those members of the City Council presently serving shall be extended for a period of approximately twelve (12) months until election results are declared by the city council, and by three months thereafter as set forth herein,” the ordinance states.

The change means the currently scheduled election in March 2019 would be changed to 2020 and the election now set for March 2021 would take place in 2022.

During her first term, which began in 2013, Macias strongly objected to a proposal by then-City Manager Rene Bobadilla to move Huntington Park’s municipal election to the even numbered years, alleging it was an attempt to extend the terms of then council members and give them added funds.