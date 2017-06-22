THE HUTCHINSON REPORT: The jury is still hung on Cosby

The defense predictably declared victory in the mistrial in the Bill Cosby rape trial.

The prosecution, as prosecutors are, was guarded in its assessment of the trial outcome. However, they considered the time and effort that went into the prosecution productive and revealing.

They are right. The case was never solely about Cosby’s alleged drugging and raping of one woman. It was not solely about the 60-plus women who charged that he systematically drugged and raped them during a span of nearly four decades.

It was never solely about a rich, famous and celebrated black man being persecuted by a vengeful white establishment and on the make prosecutors. Nor was it solely about the dubious sexual antics of men and women, consensual or otherwise.

The case brought into public focus the dirty, ugly, and oftentimes opaque issue of rape. It burst to the surface fierce debate and division and most importantly head shaking doubts about both Cosby and his alleged victims.

The starting point is the Cosby prosecution. When talk first began that Cosby might be criminally charged with one or more of the alleged rapes somewhere at sometime, legal experts were virtually unanimous that there was absolutely no chance that could happen.

The accusations against him they insisted were simply too old, the alleged victim’s claims were too suspect and almost impossible to prove, and in any case, the statute of limitations had long since run out on most of the claims.

Normally, the legal experts would have been right. The majority of states do have a very strict time period in which victims must make their claim of sexual assault and prosecutors must file a case.

The tight time frame in these cases assures that in most cases charges could never be brought. The tight time frame about prosecuting sexual crimes implanted the widely held public notion that rape or sexual abuse could be minimized, marginalized or even mocked because the clock had wound down on when the crime could or even should be prosecuted.

It didn’t happen in the Cosby case. But it was close. The clock had ticked down in Pennsylvania on the one case that barely flew under the statute of limitation time frame. The Cosby prosecution, despite the mistrial, did something that rarely happens.

It tossed the ugly glare back on the widespread public perception about rape and sexual abuse and how easily the crime can still be blown off. It also cast light on two other deeply troubling questions. The first is why Cosby’s alleged victims, as many rape victims do, kept silent for so long.

The Iowa Law Review, in March 2014, gave one answer. It found that rape is routinely underreported in dozens of cities. The rape claims were dismissed out of hand with little or no investigation. The result was there were no report, no statistical count, and no record of an attack.

The study zeroed in on the prime reason for this, namely disbelief. It’s that disbelief that assures that men such as Cosby are reflexively believed when they scream foul at their accuser.

They lambaste them as liars, cheats and gold diggers, or ridicule and demean them as sluts. If things get too hot, they toss out a few dollars in hush money settlements and the screams are even louder that it was all a shakedown operation in the first place and the victim is further demonized.

Many women have pleaded with police to take their stories of rape and sexual abuse seriously. They have implored prosecutors to bring charges. However, they quickly run up against the wall of suspicion, indifference and flat-out contempt and blame.

Forty years after the first Cosby allegation of drugging and rape first surfaced, little has changed. Rape victims are still hit with the same wall of suspicion, ridicule, snickers and even wisecracks about their motives and morals.

The frozen, hostile attitude toward rape victims and tight time frames for prosecuting rape, weren’t the only reason it took so long to prosecute Cosby. He wasn’t just another rich, mediagenic celebrity whose wealth, fame and celebrity status routinely shielded him from criminal charges.

Or in the rare occurrence someone like him winds up in a criminal court, he can hire the best of the best legal guns to skip away scot free or get a hand slap punishment.

Cosby was a special case even by the standards of the rich and famed celebrity world. For a decade, he reigned as America’s father figure — not black father figure, but father figure.

He embodied the myths, fantasies and encrusted beliefs about the role that a caring, loving, engaged dad is supposed to have with his family. That rendered him almost an untouchable when it came to casting any mud on his character.

During the same period, the number of his alleged rape victims, continued to mount. Their allegations were routinely dismissed, and in some cases, they were mocked and ridiculed. The jury is as hung as was the jury in the Cosby trial, on just how much has really changed in how we deal with rape and its victims.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His forthcoming book, “The Trump Challenge to Black America” (Middle Passage Press), will be released in August. He also is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One and the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.