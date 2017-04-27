THE HUTCHINSON REPORT: LAPD has changed over 25 years

The timing could not have been better. Slightly more than one week before the 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots, the Los Angeles Police Commission implemented a policy change on the use of force by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The policy change has been long in the making and was prompted largely by the continuing and persistent use, even overuse, of deadly force by LAPD officers in dubious and questionable encounters.

The change is spelled out in the preamble of the department’s official use-of-force policy. It states that officers “shall attempt to control an incident by using time, distance, communications and available resources in an effort to de-escalate the situation, whenever it is safe and reasonable to do so.”

The change, however, doesn’t spell out the exact steps the department will take to make de-escalation a reality on the streets. But it’s there.

The policy change is only the latest in a series of changes that the commission has advocated, grappled with and implored the LAPD to make in the past few years. This is all in stark recognition that officer-involved shootings and use of force is, as it was 25 years ago, still the single greatest, thorniest and potentially explosive issue for any police agency, especially the LAPD.

Let’s go back for a moment to one of the lowest moments for the Los Angeles Police Department. That came when then-LAPD Sgt. Stacey Koon publicly defended the use of force against black motorist Rodney King as legal and appropriate during testimony in his trial for beating King.

Much of the world, horrified by the videotaped beating, thought differently. Koon and the three other officers who beat King were acquitted by a Simi Valley jury for beating King, which sparked the most destructive riot in U.S. history.

After his acquittal, the long-time veteran was retried, convicted and served prison time for violating King’s civil rights. The LAPD got most of the blame for triggering the riots through its brutal, abusive and racist policies. Koon’s damning indictment, piled on top of the mountain of other damning indictments against the LAPD, iced the troubled department’s cake.

In the next decade, there was much hand wringing and soul searching over how to reform the LAPD, complete with investigations, commissions, voluminous reports, city charter changes, a federal consent decree and the appointment of two reform-minded chiefs.

The aim of all of this was to transform the LAPD from the nation’s poster agency police department for out-of-control abuse, violence and bigotry to a clean, efficient, community-oriented police department. It was more than a case of image makeover. It was a desperate need for a profound course correction in the way the LAPD did business.

The changes were soon visible. Successive LAPD chiefs disciplined, suspended and fired officers for misconduct. The use of force by officers dropped.

Citizen complaints leveled off. LAPD officials became constant presences at community events, meetings and forums, always pushing partnership and dialogue with the community leaders.

There were aggressive policy changes by the Los Angeles Police Commission, the civilian oversight agency, and the LAPD inspector general.

None of those things would have had the remotest chance of happening a decade earlier. Though LAPD top brass continued to loudly protest that racial profiling didn’t exist despite legions of racially based complaints against the department, there was still the sense that the LAPD had turned the corner.

Various polls over the years have shown that more blacks than ever have expressed guarded support for the LAPD.

But while the LAPD has clearly changed, there are still some of the old troubling signs that much more needs to be done, especially when it comes to the most volatile issue — the use of deadly force.

And this is what the Police Commission recognized. The slaying of Ezell Ford and another controversial killing of a teen in Boyle Heights were among those signs.

Then there is the discipline issue. Officers who misuse deadly force or commit acts of misconduct must be punished. Without it, it reinforces the notion that officers can administer street-corner justice.

That is the practice that got the LAPD into so much hot water in years past. An upcoming ballot initiative that boosts civilian involvement in the discipline process will likely be hotly contested.

The LAPD of today is not what it was at the time of the riots. However, the cautionary note remains that 25 years after the L.A. riots, vigilance is still the watchword for the LAPD.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of the new ebook “How the Democrats Can Win in The Trump Era” (Amazon Kindle). He also is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One and the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.