Community Local News News West Edition

Inglewood offering free food program at select city parks

Posted on Author John W. Davis 357 Views

INGLEWOOD — The city has kicked off a free Grab-N-Go summer lunch program, for youth 18 and under.

The program will be beneficial to Inglewood residents like Ameer Thompson, who lost his job as a rental car agent during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old Thompson is now spending more time outside with his 8-, 5- and 4-year-old daughters at North Park on Hargrave Avenue.

“Sometimes (my children) want to go to the park. We don’t have much to do during the middle of the day,” Thompson said. “I don’t always have the money to buy them meals. We can feed them at home but sometimes kids just want something that’s grab and go.” 

Officials said staff members with Inglewood’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department will serve meals at six city parks Monday through Friday this summer until Aug. 21.

The summer lunch program is actually an annual program in Inglewood. However, it is different this year because it is free grab-and-go cold lunches like turkey sandwiches, fresh fruits and vegetables that do not have to be eaten on park premises.

Parks and Recreation employees will serve breakfast and lunch from 9 to 11 a.m. at Darby Park, Rogers Park and Siminski Park.

They will serve lunch and a snack from noon to 2 p.m. at Edward Vincent Park, North Park and Ashwood Park.

However, the city-sponsored program is not the only free meal program in Inglewood.

The Inglewood Unified School District’s “Grab and Go” meal distribution program has been in effect since schools closed in March. 

County Administrator Erika Torres said the district has provided more than 76,000 meals during that time period. 

The school district’s summer meal program runs through July 31.

The district provides breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. at seven school sites: La Tijera K-8 Academy, Highland Elementary School, Woodworth-Monroe K-8 School, Hudnall Elementary, Worthington Elementary, Centinela Elementary, and Inglewood Continuation High School. 

Torres said the district has also worked with community partners to give away more than 3,300 bags of fresh fruits and vegetables, nearly 4,500 boxes of shelf stable food and more than 18,000 pounds of meats and cheeses since late March.

Meanwhile, parents are encouraged by the community-based programs that are aiming to uplift Inglewood.

“It’s needed because it keeps the morale up,” Thompson said. “Keeps people’s spirits up. It keeps people saying to themselves that we’re trying to make changes for the community, for the kids because it’s about them right now.”

By John W. Davis

Contributing Writer

P3 Wave Staff

Related Articles
Cheers West Edition

CHEERS!

Posted on Author Wave Staff

Pamela Richardson, a welding instructor at Compton College, has been honored as Teacher of the Year worldwide by the American Welding Society. Richardson started welding in 1992 after being overcharged by an auto mechanic when her car broke down. She decided to take some classes so she wouldn’t be taken advantage of again, and in Read More…
Entertainment Lead Story Movies Music Television West Edition

Stars shine at BET Awards

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé and Drake were the big winners at the 16th annual BET Awards held at downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater June 26. Beyoncé gathered up best female pop artist laurels, and took home three trophies — the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice; video of the year and Centric awards — for the music video Read More…
Lead Story West Edition

Task force announces arrest of 38 gang members

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — More than three-dozen gang members wanted for crimes including murder stemming from a gang war that has terrorized an area dubbed the Vermont Corridor have been arrested by a task force composed of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Read More…