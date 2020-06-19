Inglewood parents rally to save school from closing

INGLEWOOD — Parents are rallying to save Warren Lane Elementary School in Morningside Park, after learning the Inglewood Unified School District’s school board passed a resolution on June 12 to close the school because of declining enrollment and budget cuts.

“Inglewood Unified School District has faced so many challenges,” county administrator Erika Torres said as she addressed concerned parents and community members during a virtual town hall meeting June 11. “This is a tough decision that we as district leaders have to make.”

However, parents are outraged after they said they received less than a month’s notice that the school, formerly known as Daniel Freeman Elementary School, will permanently close on June 30.

“I don’t understand why we’re finding this out 21 days before the school closure,” said Marian Coffield. Coffield’s son is supposed to be entering the third grade at Lane Elementary in August.

“Is my son going to end up going to a school where the students don’t look like him,” asked Marian’s husband, James Coffield.

Coffield’s question was echoed by many parents who attended a community rally at Circle Park June 15. District leaders confirmed 81% of the student body at Lane Elementary is black, which is the most in the district.

Across the district, 34% of the student body is black.

“We continue to see declining enrollment at Warren Lane (every) year since 2012,” said Torres appointed by the Los Angeles County Office of Education to manage the Inglewood Unified School District.

According to the district’s enrollment data, 316 students attended Lane Elementary during the 2015-16 school year. Lane’s enrollment was projected to be down to 156 students for the 2020-21 school year.

By the 2022-23 school year, it was expected to decline to only 131 students.

Meanwhile, the County Office of Education oversees Inglewood Unified, as the district has been under state control since 2012.

At that time, the district accepted $55 million in emergency loans from the state to avoid bankruptcy. Under California law, any district that accepts emergency loans is placed under state control until the loan is paid back.

Inglewood school board President D’Artagnan Scorza explained why closing Lane Elementary is in the best interest of the district.

State law requires the district to close and consolidate schools to grow the district’s budget reserves by selling or leasing surplus property.

Community members also are wondering what will happen to the land if Lane Elementary is closed, telling district leaders they don’t want the property to turn into low-income housing.

“No decision on that land will be made without your input,” Scorza said.

District leaders have said the district will face budget cuts of $6.7 million this year.

In 2021-22, the district will be in even more dire straits. District leaders are in the process of identifying $13.6 million in cuts to balance the district’s budget next year.

“We are turning the corner on our fiscal challenges… but not entirely.” Scorza said. “We’re in this together.”

“If you care about black lives … that means schools in black communities,” said Erica Whitaker, as she held her infant soon on a video conference call.

Whitaker said one of the major reasons she moved to Inglewood’s Morningside Park neighborhood was the American dream of walking her son to a neighborhood elementary school every morning.

According to officials, the district has been facing declining enrollment for nearly 20 years.

In 2002-03, 17,741 students were enrolled in Inglewood schools.

For the coming school year, 8,021 students are projected to attend schools within the district.

“How are we supposed to trust the district,” Marian Coffield said. “This came without our input.”

The district is working to facilitate re-enrolling Lane Elementary students at other schools in the district.

However, parents are not giving up hope.

They’ve formed a coalition and are petitioning the district to invest in the transformation of Lane, which they believe will increase enrollment and save their neighborhood school.