Inglewood school completes sound-insulation project

INGLEWOOD — Officials with Los Angeles World Airports and the Inglewood Unified School District have announced that sound-insulating features were installed at Beulah Payne Elementary School, just in time for the first week of classes.

The sound-insulation project included classrooms, administrative buildings and the school’s multi-purpose auditorium.

“Los Angeles World Airports is pleased to fulfill its commitment to the students and staff of Beulah Payne Elementary School so they can begin their school year in newly soundproofed classrooms and administrative buildings,” said Samantha Bricker, LAWA chief environmental and sustainability officer.

“This is one of several school soundproofing projects that are being funded by LAWA for the benefit of local students and the community.”

The $2.8-million project included the installation of new acoustic windows and doors, additional wall and ceiling insulation, updated heating ventilation and air conditioning systems and other modifications intended to reduce interior noise levels, officials said. The modifications are expected to decrease interior noise levels by 5 decibels and maintain interior noise levels at or below 45 decibels, which is quieter than typical conversation, officials said.

The new installations also allow more natural light into the classrooms to reduce energy consumption.

“We are beyond pleased with the outcomes of our partnership with LAWA at Buelah Payne,” Inglewood state administrator Thelma Melendez said. “It is our mission to provide our students with the best educational opportunities, and these newly renovated facilities enhance our students’ everyday learning environment.”

The project was funded through the passenger facility charge at LAX. The Federal Aviation Administration approved the collection of the charge and expenditure for this program, which fulfills a commitment made by the airport to provide funding to IUSD for sound insulation.

Insulation work at Beulah Payne Elementary began in May 2018, and it is the first of the four schools to have sound-insulation work completed.

Sound-insulation projects at Monroe Middle School, Morningside High School and Oak Street Elementary are ongoing, LAWA officials said.

Wave Staff and Wire Reports