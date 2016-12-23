TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Inner-city young ladies attend annual day at UCLA

Magic Johnson moderated a panel of celebrity men who answered questions from the young women in attendance about any topic they wanted, including romance and relationships and how to handle bullying at the LadyLike Day at UCLA Dec. 17 for inner-city young women between 12 and 17. (Courtesy photo)
LOS ANGELES — Ladylike Foundation hosted its fifth annual Ladylike Day at UCLA Dec. 17.

The day consisted of a series of classes that educated 300 young ladies between the ages of 12 and 17 from the inner city in the areas of finance, fashion, health and fitness, etiquette, job interviewing and preparing for their future.

Cookie Johnson, the wife of former Laker star Magic Johnson, opened the day, welcoming the young ladies and encouraging them to be the best they can be.

Cookie Johnson, wife of Magic Johnson, was the keynote speaker for the Ladylike Day at UCLA. (Courtesy photo)

The day also included a panel of celebrity men who were asked questions without restrictions or limitations by the girls in attendance about any subject they wanted. Topics ranged from advice about romance and relationships to how to handle bullying.

This year’s panel was led by Magic Johnson and included film producer and motivational speaker Devon Franklin, actor and comedian Chris Spencer, former NFL player and now radio broadcaster Marcellus Wiley, Emmy-nominated actor Dondre Whitfield and surprise guest Anthony Anderson.

Founded by Leah Pump, the LadyLike Foundation is a faith-based nonprofit organization whose purpose is to educate, empower and inspire young women living in underprivileged communities.

Through programs, workshops, mentorships and life lessons, young ladies who participate are challenged to reach their highest potential and become the successful and well-rounded.

The organization hosts two main events a year, LadyLike Day at UCLA and the Women of Excellence Awards Luncheon, which is the primary fundraiser for LadyLike Foundation.

Actors Dondre Whitfield and Anthony Anderson participated in the open panel discussion. (Courtesy photo)

