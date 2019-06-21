Opinion Street Beat

‘Is Juneteenth something still worth celebrating?’





Leon Walton

Baldwin Hills

“Of course. That’s the history of when black people were really set free. … the abolishment of slavery and the beginning of a new era for the black man.”

Maxine Brackett

Jefferson Park 

“Yes … It’s our Black Independence Day. It’s important for young people coming up to know. That’s why we celebrate it. They say we’re free but we’re really not free.”

Gregory Banks

View Park

 “Of course, because we gotta’ remember the struggle. We can never forget.”

SaDara Hill

Altadena

“Yes, because it’s something I just heard of it. A lot of people don’t know about it so it needs to be brought to the light.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

