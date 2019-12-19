Ivy Station announces first retail tenants

CULVER CITY — Ivy Station’s development team, which includes Lowe and AECOM-Canyon Partners, has revealed the first specialty restaurants, cafes, retailers and services for the 50,000 square feet of ground floor retail space at the mixed-use development.

Ivy Station will be home to Equator Coffees, LA Ale Works, Marmoun’s falafel, StretchLab, YogaSix and Healthy Spot when the property opens in mid-2020.

Ivy Station is a 500,000-square-foot mixed-use development currently under construction adjacent to the Expo Line station in Culver City. The retail spaces will bring a thoughtfully selected group of businesses to serve existing area residents and commuters along with new residents of Ivy Station’s 200 apartments, known as Upper Ivy, as well as the workers at Warner Media that will occupy Ivy Station’s 240,000-square-foot office building and guests at The Shay, the 148-room boutique hotel at Ivy Station.

“These are the first retail leases at Ivy Station and indicative of the retail direction, which is to provide a collection of food, fitness and fun experiences,” said Tom Wulf, executive vice president, Lowe. “We are in discussions with other equally dynamic businesses and will have additional announcements in the near future.”

Equator Coffees will open its first Southern California cafe at Ivy Station, in an approximately 1,400-square-foot space along with an outdoor seating area, offering its signature beverages as well as a selection of menu items for breakfast and lunch.

Following a stellar debut in Hawthorne, LA Ale Works will open its second tasting room in approximately 1,800 square feet plus an outdoor patio. Fresh, daily brewing is their mission, finding inspiration in the community is their passion.

With over 20 taps, LA Ale Works second tasting room will be a showcase for its diverse range of locally inspired beer. This gathering place for the community will connect and engage customers with beer education, themed nights, bright artwork and a whole lot of fun.

An iconic New York eatery, Mamoun’s falafel is entering the Southern California market opening its first location in an approximately 1,700-square-footspace along with an outdoor dining area. Mamoun’s serves authentic Middle Eastern cuisine served in a traditional environment.

The menu is built around its own signature recipes, with each item made from scratch and from only the freshest natural ingredients and imported spices. Mamoun’s Culver City will be locally-owned and operated by the Yusufaly and Kapadia families with additional locations throughout the greater Los Angeles area coming in the near future.

Recognizing the vital role of flexibility for a healthier life,StretchLab, with its highly trained flexologists, will open an approximately 1,000-square-foot studio. Clients receive customized stretches that identify tightness and imbalances through a combination of static, dynamic and PNF stretching. Improving range of motion and flexibility is essential for people of all ages and abilities.

From hot and powerful to slow and mindful,YogaSix offers six type of classes all designed to be energizing, empowering and fun. In its 1,600-square-foot studio, members will have access to expert staff trained in the YogaSix methodology that welcomes beginners and challenges those with a deeper practice, guiding all toward the achievement of their fitness goals. In addition to modern yoga in a friendly, boutique setting, the studio offers the latest trends in activewear as well as mat and towel service for member convenience.

Pets are welcome community members at Ivy Station and Healthy Spot will be there to provide everything needed for a pet’s healthy lifestyle. The approximately 2,000-square-foot facility offers a wide range of quality dog and cat products and nutritious foods made from premium ingredients that are manufactured safely and ethically. Healthy Spot also provides best-in-class dog grooming, obedience training and nutrition consultations.

Ivy Station is set on 5.2 acres, bounded by Venice, National and Washington boulevards. The buildings are set around a two-acre publicly accessible outdoor space that will be programmed with a variety of activities and entertainment, with1,500 below-grade parking spaces, 300 of which will be dedicated for use by transit riders.

Ivy Station is at the epicenter of a burgeoning creative and media district in Culver City. In addition to WarnerMedia, nearby studio space has been leased to Apple and Amazon, joining legendary Sony Pictures Studios.

Wave Staff Report