Juneteenth Heritage Festival features music and more

LEIMERT PARK — The Harmony Project summed up the mood at the 2017 Leimert Park Juneteenth Heritage Festival with its sobering rendition of B.B. King’s “The Thrill is Gone” June 17.

Consisting of students between 7 and 15, the Harmony Project, sort of rocked the festival with their astute playing of wind instruments, from trumpets to the saxophone as audience members dropped their jaws in wonder.

The moment captured the essence of the festival, which was earthly festive. Vendors from the Leimerrt Park Village and others converged for two days to celebrate Juneteenth. Local bands played, local chess players did their thing, while some sat and soaked up the entertainment being showcased on two separate stages.

Local artist Zarin Hadley said it’s important to keep the memory of Juneteenth alive.

“Juneteenth is an important celebration because it is a time that we recognize and honor what happened for those that didn’t get released when it was time to go home,” Hadley said. “We’re in a foreign land dealing with foreign things, so the connectivity, the possibility of having another union and to recognize one another is very important and vital for our rehabilitation. Anytime there’s a cause for celebration, we honor it.”

One Inglewood resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said the event was a nice gesture to celebrate Juneteenth, but could do a better marketing job in the future to attract more people.

“Juneteenth means the beginning of a new start for our people,” he said. “It is the beginning of dreams, the beginning of hope for our people. I think [the festival is] a good thing, but it needs to be widely promoted, and I think what needs to be promoted is the understanding of what it is to our people and to our children.”

Part of the atmosphere was pony rides, local businesses selling their goods, mostly in the way of arts and crafts. Ameera Daaood was one of those vendors trying to market her products. The recent Sonoma State graduate who grew up in Compton, said she came to the festival to share artwork. More importantly, she loved the idea of celebrating Juneteenth.

“It means a lot to me, especially with my work because I try to pull from what it is being a black woman, my culture from where I come from,” Daaood said. “To be able to show my work at this Juneteenth festival means that I am able to connect with my community and I’m able to give back to a community that has given so much to me. I’m out here to share my gift with the people. I like to create artwork that brings love, light and color and joy to the community.