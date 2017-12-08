Jury awards $3.6 million in deputy-involved shooting

LYNWOOD — A federal jury has awarded the children of a man fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies a total verdict of $3.6 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The verdict, announced Dec. 4, involved the shooting death of Nicholas Robertson, who was 28 years old when he was shot 17 times by deputies assigned to the Century Sheriff’s Station on Dec. 12, 2015 in front of an Arco gas station near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials claimed that Robertson pointed a gun at deputies and that they feared for their lives, but multiple videos showed Robertson was walking in the opposite direction of the deputies when they began shooting him. In all, 33 shots were fired by deputies, 17 of them striking Robertson. The firearm Robertson was holding at the time was not loaded.

“When we talk about the force that was used in this case, the evidence showed — in fact it was a pathologist hired by the defense — that Nicholas Robertson suffered 17 gunshot wounds but only two of them were fatal,” attorney Brian T. Dunn of the Cochran Firm said. “The pathologist’s opinion was that the last two shots were the fatal shots.

“So what that means in over a 24-second period in which Mr. Robertson is being shot — those are all non-fatal gunshots — so he could have lived if they had just not kept shooting him again and again and again and again. He could have lived because he suffered 15 non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and only two fatal and they were at the very end,” Dunn added.

“We looked at the sheriff’s [deputies’] training,” he continued. “They are trained to shoot in two or three round bursts and then reassess. They did not do that here. Even an adherence to their own training in this situation could have resulted in the saving of a life.”

Dunn and the Cochran Firm filed the wrongful death lawsuit against the county of Los Angeles and the deputies involved on behalf of Robertson’s three children.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Department would not comment on the verdict.

“We think that justice was served in this case,” Dunn said. “We think that the jury showed a lot of courage. This is a case that involved not just the deputy’s use of force that resulted in the death of Nicholas Robertson, but also the tactics they used when they approached the incident.

“The significance of this verdict is that by finding that the deputies acted negligently, the jury sent a message that there are some things that could have been done differently. Perhaps this will result in a change in the way that Los Angeles County trains its deputies.”