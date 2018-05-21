Kay Heinemen honored as Culver City Senior of the Year

CULVER CITY — As part of Older Americans Month, the city has honored Kay Heineman as the Senior of the Year.

Heineman received a commendation from the City Council May 14 and will be honored at the city’s Older Americans Month party May 25 at the Culver City Senior Center. She also will be honored at the county Older Americans Recognition Day Awards Program at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion May 17.

Born in Utica, New York, Heineman moved to Culver City as a young girl in 1946. After graduation from Culver City High School, she attended San Fernando Valley State College (now Cal State Northridge) graduating with a degree in science and physical education and a teaching credential.

She taught for five years at Mulholland Junior High School before marrying Richard Heineman in 1968.

After spending 10 years as a stay-at-home mom while her three children, Joanne, Dennis and Rick, were small, Heineman became a kindergarten teacher at Palms Tiny Tot Preschool and Kindergarten. She and her sister, Pat bought the school in 1991 and she taught there for 25 years before retiring in 2005.

Once she retired, she became active at Culver City Senior Center, volunteering in the nutrition lunch program and serving on the Nutrition Advisory Committee. Her and her sister also maintained the library in the Senior Center lunchroom.

She served on the Culver City Senior Citizen Association Board of Directors from 2009 to 2013, serving as president from 2010 to 2013.

In 2014, Heineman was appointed to the Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission and she was recently voted to the California Association of Park and Recreation Commission.

Heineman said a real leader is just an ordinary person with extraordinary determination.

The staff at the Senior Center say she is a shining example of a community volunteer.