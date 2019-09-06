Entertainment Local News West Edition

Kevin Hart undergoes back surgery following car crash

CALABASAS — Comedian Kevin Hart is recuperating from surgery to repair a back injury suffered when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled down an embankment on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas Sept. 1.

Hart, 40, was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center, and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black of Woodland Hills, was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, also with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A third occupant in the Barracuda, a 31-year-old woman from Woodland Hills, suffered only minor complaints of pain and sought help on her own, officials said.

Eniko Hart told the entertainment website TMZ her husband is “going to be just fine.”

The crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Mulholland Highway, east of Cold Canyon Road. The Plymouth turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway, where Black, behind the wheel, apparently lost control of the car. The vehicle left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment.

“Two of the three occupants were trapped inside,” the CHP said. “The remaining occupant and the owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Officials did not disclose the nature of Hart’s injuries, but TMZ reported that he injured his back. The entertainment website reported Sept. 2 that Hart underwent successful back surgery.

The CHP said Black was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Actor Terry Crews tweeted wishes for Hart. “Get well soon, brother.”

Justin Bieber tweeted “love you man.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote on Instagram: “Stop messing with my emotions, brother. We have a lot more laughing to do together.”

The woman in the crash was celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman, fiance of the driver, Black, TMZ reported. Black is also known as Jared Stanton, according to the website popculture.trending. His IMDb listing indicates he is a writer, director and actor.

