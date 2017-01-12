Kingdom Day Parade leads events honoring civil rights icon

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Thousands of spectators are anticipated to line the streets of South Los Angeles to take part in the 32nd annual Kingdom Day Parade Jan. 16. This year’s parade theme is “Now More Than Ever, We All Must Work Together.”

The parade begins at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue at 11 a.m. The parade goes south on Western to 48th Street where it moves west to its ending point in Leimert Park.

King was born Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a Baptist minister who became one of the leaders of the civil rights movement, beginning in the mid-1950s until his death at the hands of an assassin’s bullet on April 4, 1968.

King led a nonviolent movement to achieve legal equality for African Americans in the United States. His “I Have a Dream” speech, Nobel Peace Prize lecture and “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” are among the most treasured orations and writings in the English language.

He is the only non-president to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor, and is the only non-president memorialized on the Great Mall in the nation’s capitol.

The Kingdom Come Day parade includes a long list of participants, including local elected officials, high school marching bands, community organizations and sponsored floats and vehicles.

The parade will be broadcast on ABC7.

Information: (844) 454-6432 or (323) 934-3683

Other local events saluting King include:

MLK Brotherhood Breakfast

LOS ANGELES – The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles will host its 46th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Brotherhood Breakfast Jan. 13 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, 404 S. Figueroa St.

USC athletic director Lynn Swann will serve as the keynote speaker. Antonia Hernandez, president and CEO of the California Community Foundation, will be honored with the Brotherhood Award. The Human Dignity Award will be presented to Clarence B. Jones, scholar writer in residence at the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University.

The breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m.

Information: (213) 351-2225.

Sharing the Dream Luncheon

LOS ANGELES – Civic, business and philanthropic leaders from the greater Los Angeles area and the state will gather Jan. 13 to applaud the accomplishments of the public-private partnership that has created the prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. Honorees include: Courtney Kemp, county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, and Chef Govind Armstrong. The luncheon starts at noon at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Grand Hall, 135 N. Grand Ave.

Information: (323) 965-1990.

MLK prayer breakfast

CULVER CITY – The African American Catholic Center for Evangelism will host its 23rd annual Martin Luther King Jr., prayer breakfast, Jan. 14 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 6161 W. Centinela Ave. The breakfast starts at 8 a.m.

Father Michael Thompson, superior general of the Josephite Fathers in Baltimore, will be the featured speaker.

Tickets are available online or may be purchased through through the African American Catholic Center at (323) 777-2106.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, in collaboration with the Knights of Peter Claver and the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary also host the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Mass Jan. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., Los Angeles.

Information: (323) 777-2106.

Empowerment Congress Summit

Los Angeles – County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas hosts the 25th annual Empowerment Congress Jan. 14. The summit starts at 9 a.m. at USC’s Bovard Auditorium. It includes workshops on topics, including homelessness, understanding criminal justice and equity in education.

The Summit is free to attend, but advanced registration is required.

Information: (323) 974-2222.

Inglewood King Festival

INGLEWOOD — The city of Inglewood will host its 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Jan. 16. The celebration begins at 9 a.m. with a commemorative program at The Tabernacle, 321 N. Eucalyptus Ave. Under the theme “Building Bridges: Embracing Our Diversity,” the King Day Event will feature performances by local choirs and community groups as well as participation from elected officials and guests.

A symbolic civil rights march will follow at approximately 11 a.m. March participants will leave the Tabernacle and travel Manchester Boulevard to the Forum.

The 2017 King Day activities will continue on the grounds of the Forum with vendors, games, food, and live entertainment provided by Radio FREE KJLH 102.3FM.

Information: (310) 412-8750.