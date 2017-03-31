Koops, Garza sworn in to new terms on Bellflower council

BELLFLOWER — Mayor Dan Koops and Councilman Juan Garza, winners in the March 7 municipal election, were sworn in to their new terms March 27, but will serve only three years and eight months instead of four years.

That’s because, in compliance with a new state law, the city has switched to a voting date of November in even-numbered years instead of March in odd-numbered years. And to comply with a court settlement, residents will vote by district in November 2018, instead of citywide.

City Clerk Mayra Ochiqui said Koops and Garza will serve as citywide council members until their terms end in November 2020, after which they would have to run in their respective districts should they wish to stay on the council.

Mayor Pro Tem Ron Schnablegger and Councilmen Ray Dunton and Sonny Santa Ines, elected at large in March 2015, will see their terms end in November 2018 and should they seek re-election, they would have to run in their respective districts. The three live in separate districts and would not have to face each other should they run in 2018. Those terms would be for four full years.

Koops and Garza were sworn in by Ochiqui.

The swearing in took place earlier than planned as under state law it must be done as soon as the county certifies election results. Koops said that happened earlier than expected and a celebration, reception and council reorganization was not planned until April 10. The more formal ceremony will take place then, Koops said.

“I am honored and humbled,” said Garza, appointed last summer to fill the remainder of Scott Larsen’s term. Before that, Garza, a veteran, father of three and a consultant with the firm of Englander, Knabe and Allen, served on the Planning Commission.

Koops, first elected in 2009, recalled that he had named Garza as his planning commissioner. Garza later was appointed to the commission by Dunton.

“We needed new faces,” said Koops of Garza’s appointment to council. “Juan is the next generation. We are trying to make Bellflower better.”

Koops, owner of Bellflower-Lakewood Appliance Center, received 2,221 votes followed by Garza with 2,087, Ochiqui said of the county-certified vote count..

Residents March 7 also approved various taxes on operations and sales of recreational marijuana.

A tentatively approved ordinance last fall, outlining regulations and locations for marijuana sales, cultivation and transfers, is pending now that officials know it is supported by a majority of residents based on the election.

No date has been set for final action on the ordinance, Ochiqui said.

Marijuana for recreational use was approved by California voters last fall. Under that law, which takes effect next January, marijuana businesses must get both a state permit and one from the city, if the latter wishes to allow such operations.

The tax includes $15 per square foot of a marijuana sales dispensary, $2 per square foot of cultivation area and $1,500 a year for transporting marijuana in the city. It would increase in subsequent years.

Estimated revenue from those taxes was $3 million a year based on up to 12 businesses, although officials have said the number of business or cultivation sites will be reduced.

Ochiqui said a total of 4,536 ballots were cast of the city’s 36,405 registered voters for a turnout of 12.5 percent.