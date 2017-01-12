L.A. DIGEST: 10,000 girls view ‘Hidden Figures’

EXPOSITION PARK — The Los Angeles Promise Fund held a special West Coast screening of the widely acclaimed new movie “Hidden Figures” as part of its Girls Build L.A. program.

More than 10,000 high school and middle school girls from across Los Angeles County attended and participated in the event at USC’s Galen Center.

The special day was hosted in partnership with the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics, the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans, and the University of Southern California.

The day featured a moderated question and answer from the audience and the film’s stars, including Pharrell Williams, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe and Aldis Hodge.

Additional programming throughout the day included an introduction from county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, a video from space with astronaut Peggy Whitson, and special remarks by Activity Lead for NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover, Diana Trujillo.

Girls Build L.A. is a program of the L.A. Promise Fund. It provides teams of girls with the guidance, tools and support they need to identify and address obstacles that face their schools and communities.

At the culmination of the program, in May, the girls will gather together to present their solutions to the problems they have identified.

Last year’s teams built a stationary bike that can power a small generator, launched a year-long wellness program, registered hundreds of voters, and much more.

Documentary of film

producer screens

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — “Discovering Destiny,” a feature-length documentary highlighting the life of indie film producer Timothy “Teach” Jones, will debut at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Crenshaw Christian Center Faith Dome, 7901 S. Vermont Ave.

Jones wrote, directed and plays himself in the film. Born on the streets of South L.A., he indulged in a life of gang affiliation, drugs, alcoholism and crime before deciding to minister to young men and women.

To reserve tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/discoveringdestiny or call (951) 533-1694.

Leadership board

holds networking event

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The African-American Board Leadership Institute is hosting a speed-networking event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan 25 at the California Community Foundation, Joan Palevsky Center, 221 S. Figueroa St.

The event will give participants of the Preparing Achievers for Tomorrow (PAT) program an opportunity to meet the AABLI alumni face-to-face.

Visit aabli.nationbuilder.com to register. The event is free but limited to the first 20 organizations that register.

Contact: keleby@aabli.org or (213) 346-3291.

Catholic Church event

celebrates human life

LOS ANGELES — The Archdiocece’s Office of Life, Justice and Peace presents “OneLife LA,” an event celebrating human life from conception to death, from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 21, starting at Placita Olvera, 421-485 E. Commercial St., starting with a walk to City Hall and continuing with speakers, entertainment and food.

The event concludes with a requiem Mass for the unborn at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 5 p.m. at 555 W. Temple St.

Immaculée Ilibagiza, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide, will share her story and Grammy-nominated singer and musician Jamie Grace will perform.

Information: (213) 637-7216.

Supervisor hosts

leadership summit

LOS ANGELES — County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the Empowerment Congress hold a summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Bovard Auditorium at the University of Southern California. It will include a post-celebration from noon to 2 p.m.

Workshops include: “Beyond the Ballot: A Millennial Manifesto for Staying Woke,” “Confronting Homelessness Through the Lens of the Empowered Congress Model” and “Criminal Justice Reform and Community Engagement.”

Information: (213) 346-3247 or info@empowermentcongress.org.

South L.A. tutoring

program begins

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Scientology Community Center is kicking off a new tutoring program from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at 8039 S. Vermont Ave.

The training aims to address issues stemming from lack of education in South L.A.

Doors open at noon. Information: (310) 419-8230.

Author presents book

at seniors’ event

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Author Elva Green will speak on her book about her father Eddie Green, a black American entertainment pioneer, at a senior citizens morning mixer from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Angeles Mesa Branch Library, 2700 W. 52nd St.

The morning mixer program provides light refreshments, coffee and information on social events for seniors.

For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

Business seminar

hits social media

INGLEWOOD — Deborah Deras will present “How to Create a Social Media Editorial Calendar” at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Gladys Waddingham Lecture Hall of the Inglewood Public Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

The library hosts similar programs every month, courtesy of the Small Business Development Center of El Camino College.

Those attending will learn to clarify your business’ social media goals, audit their current social media status, create or improve their social media profiles, develop their content strategy, use analytics to track progress and adjust strategy as needed and develop a plan of action.

Information: (310) 412-5380.

