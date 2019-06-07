L.A. DIGEST: Applications being accepted for girls’ pageant

LOS ANGELES — Applications are being accepted for the 26th annual Little Miss African American Scholarship Pageant for young girls between the ages of 6 and 12. The deadline for application submission is June 8.

The pageant will be held Aug. 11 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd. Submit your application for participation at www.LittleMissAfricanAmerican.org.

The Little Miss African American Scholarship Pageant is an educational program. The girls learn to wear their confidence, awareness and pride. Selected participants undertake a cultural enrichment program designed to promote teamwork, self-esteem and heighten cultural awareness.

They take classes in public speaking, science, technology and etiquette and are taught performances by award-winning choreographers. The young ladies make new friends and learn about their rich African-American history. The pageant will award over $10,000 in scholarships and prizes this year.

For more information, visit www.littlemissafricanamerican.org or follow the organization on Twitter and Instagram @LMAApageant.

Coalition plans

People Power Convention

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The 2019 People Power Convention will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 at L.A. Trade Tech College, 400 W. Washington Blvd.

U.S. Karen Bass and CNN’s Van Jones will be the featured speakers and will discuss how the opioid epidemic has been handled compared to the crack cocaine epidemic of the late 1980s and early 90s.

In addition, there will be breakout sessions on education, justice, building civic power and art as a vehicle of social justice.

Sponsored by the Community Coalition, the People Power Convention is South Los Angeles’ largest organizing, education and strategy gathering where attendees participate directly to discuss issues, commit to act and talk about the changes they want to see in South Los Angeles.

Inglewood Library

offers summer program

INGLEWOOD — Adults, children and teens are invited to join the Inglewood Public Library’s free 2019 summer reading program entitled, “It’s Showtime @ Your Library!” beginning June 10 and continuing until Aug. 10.

Youth, teens and adults who register will receive prize incentives for books read between June 10 and Aug. 10. The Crenshaw-Imperial Branch Library will have its kick-off family show at 4 p.m. June 13 at 11141 Crenshaw Blvd. The Main Library’s kick-off family show will be on at 6:30 p.m. June 18, at 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

The libraries will have plenty of free family activities all summer long including puppet shows, magic shows, storytelling, sing-a-longs, games and crafts. During the summer, the Main Library will also offer free basic computer classes for children and teens.

Parking is free after 4 p.m. at both the Main and the Crenshaw-Imperial Branch libraries and free on Saturdays.

For more information call (310) 412-5123 or visit the library’s webpage at http://library.cityofinglewood.org.

Meeting to discuss

new voting procedures

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — New voting procedures for the 2020 elections will be discussed at a community meeting from 10 a.m. to noon June 8 at First AME Church of Los Angeles, 2270 S. Harvard Blvd.

All voters are encouraged learn about voting centers, new technology and procedures. For information, call FAME at (323) 735-1251.

Leagues to gather

for happy hour

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals and the Anti-Defamation League of Los Angeles will hold a collaborative happy hour to share who they are and what they do from 6 to 9 p.m. June 10, at Father’s Office, 3229 Helms Ave., Los Angeles.

Inglewood Chamber

hosts women’s lunch

LOS ANGELES — The Inglewood Airport Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Women Business Leaders Champions of Change luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 13 at the Sheraton Gateway LAX, 6101 W. Century Blvd.

Honorees include Cinder Eller-Kimbell, Mari Morales-Rodriguez, Trena Lawson, Eleni Pappas and Cathleen Vick. For information, call (310) 677-1121.

Church to celebrate

Father’s, Men’s Day

LOS ANGELES — The Congregational Church of Christian Fellowship, 2085 S. Hobart Blvd., will celebrate Father’s Day and Men’s Day at the 11 a.m. service June 16. Special guest speaker will be Vince Evans, a former NFL quarterback who is now a businessman.

Library to host

variety show

INGLEWOOD — The Arty Loon variety show will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 18, at the Inglewood Public Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

Jenesse Center

offers legal help

LOS ANGELES — Jenesse Center will host its quarterly free IMPACT LA Legal Clinic on June 14, where participants can get an actual appointment with licensed attorneys who will evaluate their case and discuss their options.

Participants get a face-to-face meeting with legal experts from some of the best law firms and legal services providers in Los Angeles. The specific focus is immigration, public benefits and landlord/tenant issues. Those interested in participating should call (323) 299-9496, ext. 154, for an intake interview and appointment.

Foundation brunch

to honor fathers

LONG BEACH — The Mablean Ephriam Foundation will host its 17th annual Honoring Unsung Fathers Awards and Scholarship Brunch from noon to 4 p.m. June 16 at the Long Beach Hilton Hotel, 701 W. Ocean Blvd. For ticket and registration information, visit www.hufawards.com.

Chamber to host

scholarship reception

EXPOSITION PARK — The Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce Education Fund & Foundation will host its 20th anniversary Education Fund Scholarship Reception at 5:30 p.m. June 26 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive. For information, call (323) 292-1297.

Compiled by Angela Parker.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.