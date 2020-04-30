L.A. DIGEST: Arena developer donates hospital masks

Wave Staff Report

INGLEWOOD — Centinela Hospital Medical Center received a donation of 25,000 N95 masks that will be used by doctors, nurses and staff as they treat COVID-19 patients. The donation was made by the development firm Wilson Meany and the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center.

Centinela Hospital has activated an emergency response plan to keep the facility ready to test and treat patients with the COVID-19 virus. The hospital has served the residents of Inglewood and surrounding areas since 1924, and has expanded over the years to a 362-bed capacity.

“We are incredibly grateful to the team at Wilson Meany and the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center, who have been such a strong force within the community and a great partner of the hospital, for this donation of 25,000 N95 masks to support our healthcare workforce,” said Dr. Paryus Patel, chief medical officer for Centinela Hospital Medical Center.

Carson offers

COVID-19 testing

CARSON — The city of Carson will partner with US Health Fairs.org and its clinical outreach arm ushealthclinics.org to provide free testing to all residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19, including possible asymptomatic carriers. The US Health Clinics.org medical team will test residents with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.

Testing began April 27 at the drive-through testing center at Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center in Carson. Testing is by appointment only and uses diagnostic tests from LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and Fulgent Genetics Laboratories.

Testing also will be available upon request for Carson residents 65 and older who are unable to come to the drive-through center.

Carson is the first city in Southern California to offer to test every resident. The city’s population, which includes 25% black and 40% Latino residents, are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

To register online for a testing appointment or for more information, visit ushealthfairs.org. To request at-home testing for seniors, call (310) 952-1719.

Area airports

receive funding

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters announced April 27 that three airports in the 43rd Congressional District have received federal grants to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their operations. Hawthorne Municipal Airport and Torrance Memorial Airport received $69,000 each, and Los Angeles International Airport received more than $323 million.

“Airports play a vital role in our society, our economy, and our world,” Waters said. “They facilitate commerce, education, science and tourism. Even in the midst of the current pandemic, our nation’s airports facilitate the shipping of life-saving medical supplies and other essential goods and services and allow doctors, nurses and first responders to travel to the places where their skills are most needed.”

The grants were provided by the Federal Aviation Administration pursuant to the CARES Act.

YWCA honored by

BET for relief efforts

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The YWCA of Greater Los Angeles has been honored for its efforts and impact on the African-American community during the COVID-19 pandemic during BET’s “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort,” television special. The organization also received a donation from BET and the United Way Worldwide’s BET COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The BET television special was co-hosted by Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J., and Regina Hall. More than $16 million in donation commitments were made to more than 50 organizations across the U.S. during the special.

The YWCA of Greater Los Angeles was recognized for its Grab-and-Go food distribution program, which saves primarily black communities in South L.A. The program allows households that previously relied on daily meal services at the organization’s Compton and Angeles Mesa Empowerment Centers to continue to receive resources and support.

Compton to giveaway

free masks May 2

COMPTON — Pull Up Neighbor is partnering with the city of Compton to hand out free masks in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.

There will be 5,000 masks distributed May 2 at the Compton Town Center, 100 E. Compton Blvd., starting at noon. The event will be first come, first served, until supplies run out. The distribution will include both medical and non-medical masks.

Pull Up Neighbor is a nonprofit organization that was created to combat COVID-19 by providing masks and essential supplies directly to communities in need and first responders.

Stadium worker

stricken by COVID-19

INGLEWOOD — A third construction worker at SoFi Stadium has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement was made in an internal email from Turner-AECOM Hunt to its trade partners, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The worker was involved in light pole foundation work outside the $5 billion stadium structure and had not been on site since last week, The Times reported.

Equipment used by the worker was disinfected and other workers who may have worked closely with the employee are under self-quarantine until May 8, according to The Times.

An ironworker and an excavation worker tested positive for coronavirus last month.

The stadium is scheduled to open with a concert by country singer Kenny Chesney on Aug. 1.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

