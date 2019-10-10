L.A. DIGEST: Aretha Franklin film to headline festival

LOS ANGELES — “Amazing Grace,” a 1972 documentary featuring Aretha Franklin performing with the choir at New Bethel Baptist Church, is one of five inspirational films to be featured from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Los Angeles Center Studios, 450 S. Bixel St.

Other faith-based films include: “Emanuel,” “Let Go and Let God,” “Breakthrough” and “Sule.”

Sponsored by the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center, the film festival will be hosted by local pastors, and a Q-and-A session will follow each screening.

Tickets are $15 per film screen or $45 for an all-day film pass. For more information, call (310) 284-3170.

Leadership

conference set

TORRANCE — The second annual “Men of Color Leadership Conference” is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at El Camino College in the East Dining Room. This year’s theme is “A Holistic Approach to Healing Men of Color.”

Workshops include discussions on the topics of leadership, financial and spiritual wellness, building mentorships, navigating the higher education system as an employee, managing relationships and networking opportunities.

The event is free for all California Community College students, staff and faculty. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.elcamino.edu/administration/vpaa/sep/men-of-color.aspx.

Meeting seeks

foster parents

CARSON – The Children’s Bureau is holding its monthly information meeting Oct. 12 at the Children’s Bureau’s Carson office, 460 E. Carson Plaza Drive, Suite 102, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The meeting is to help those who interested and able to help foster children in Los Angeles County get access to resources to begin the process.

To R.S.V.P and for more information, call (213) 342-0162 or (800) 730-3933 or email RFreecruitment@all4kids.org

Black cardiologist

to present awards

DOWNTOWN – The Association of Black Cardiologists will present its 10th annual Spirit of the Heart Awards Oct. 12 at the Intercontinental Hotel, 900 Wilshire Blvd.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is this year’s honorary chairperson and CBS TV personalities De Marco Morgan and Robert Gillespie will serve as the masters of ceremony.

For more information, email events@cardio.org. For tickets, visit abcardio.wixsite.com/awards2019.

Breast cancer

event to be held

BEVERLY GROVE – Still I Rise From Cancer, Inc. Presents A Night of R&B – Secure The Tatas Oct. 12 starting at 3 p.m. at The Writer’s Guild Theater, 135 S. Doheny Dr.

Radio Free KJLH’s Tammi Mac is hosting the event with a special performance from Miche’le. There will be opportunities to walk to the Pink Carpet, shop and watch other performances.

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-rnb-secure-the-tatas-save-the-crown-a-celebration-of-life-tickets-67065363307 and for more information, contact info@stillirisefromcancer.org.

Film marketplace

set Oct. 23-27

LOS ANGELES — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center celebrates its 25th annual African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase Oct. 23-27.

The five-day event features films at several different theaters and performing arts centers in Los Angeles. The two days feature “Films with a Purpose” at the Cinemark 18 & XD Theaters, 6801 Center Drive, at 7 p.m.

“A Great Day in Black Hollywood” honors Neema Barnette, the first African-American woman to direct a primetime sitcom, along with others in the movie and television industry. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4708 W. Washington Blvd.

The final days are back at the Cinemark 18 & XD Theaters with the Youth Diversity Film Festival, short film showcases and a soul food and film reception.

For more information on programs and tickets, call (310) 284-3170.

Democratic club

plans masked ball

EXPOSITION PARK – The New Frontier Democratic Club is celebrating 400 years of African American Resilience with its Masked Ball Gala Oct. 25 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The event features a masked award presentation, live entertainment, parade of mask dignitaries and more.

For more information about the event and tickets, email Faye Geyen at fayer49@yahoo.com.

Halloween festival

headed to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD – Halloween Festival comes to Inglewood Oct. 26 at the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m.

Kids can enjoy face painting, a costume contest, slime making and a free screening of “The Goonies” at 7 p.m.

For more information about the festival and monthly events at the plaza, visit www.crenshawimperialplaza.com.

Spooktacular

planned in Compton

COMPTON – The Gateway Towne Center is hosting its Halloween Spooktacular Oct. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. The free event features trick or treating, balloon twisting, stilt walker and more.

Compiled by Bria Overs.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.