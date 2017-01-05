L.A. DIGEST: Author to speak on human trafficking

INGLEWOOD — To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the Inglewood Public Library will host a community meeting on the crisis of human trafficking at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Gladys Waddingham Lecture Hall, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

Along with representatives of the Inglewood Police Department, author Pamela Samuels Young will discuss her novel “Anybody’s Daughter,” which deals with sex trafficking in the Los Angeles area.

Dunia Azelaya of the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (CAST) Survivor Advisory Caucus, will be present to share her story on how survivors are affected by this ordeal.

Samuels Young presents “Anybody’s Daughter” at 6:30 p.m., followed by Azelaya at 7 p.m. and a question-answer session with Inglewood Police at 7:30 p.m.

Free copies of Samuels Young’s novel will be available to the first 40 families, courtesy of the California Center for the Book.

Information: (310) 412-5380.

Local Democrats

to select delegates

CULVER CITY — Local Democrats will meet Jan. 8 to select delegates to the party’s convention later this year.

The meeting for the 54th Assembly District Democrats will be held at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 4117 Overland Ave. Candidate speeches will start at 1:30 p.m. and registration for voting will begin at 2 and conclude at 4 p.m.

The 54th Assembly District includes Culver City, Mar Vista, West Los Angeles, Westwood, Century City, Beverlywood, Mid City, Leimert Park, Baldwin Hills, Ladera Heights and Park Mesa Heights.

Culver City Mayor Jim B. Clarke, who will serve as convener for the meeting, said “all registered Democrats who reside in the 54th Assembly District are eligible to participate and to vote for delegates.”

Seven men and seven women will be selected to represent the 54th Assembly District as the Democratic state central committee delegation for the 2017-19 term.

The state central committee conducts business at the yearly state conventions, including the elections of California Democratic Party officers, up to 25 state party regional directors, and makes decisions on legislative endorsements, ballot propositions and the state party platform.

Young women

to see new film

LOS ANGELES — An estimated 10,000 young women from public schools across Los Angeles County will gather for a special screening of the 20th Century Fox film “Hidden Figures” Jan. 10 at USC’s Galen Center.

The event will be emceed by Pharrell Williams and hosted by the LA Promise Fund’s Girls Build LA program in partnership with the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics and the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans.

“Hidden Figures” is the story of three African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the space race, and galvanized the world.

“Girls Build LA provides a platform to engage young women throughout Los Angeles County in the conversations that will build better communities,” said Stacey Snider, chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox. “I am thrilled that our movie, can support and engage girls in this groundbreaking work.”

Girls Build LA is a program of the LA Promise Fund. It provides teams of middle and high school girls with the guidance, tools, and support they need to identify and address the obstacles that face their communities.

At the culmination of the program in May, the girls gather together to present their solutions to the problems they have identified. Last year’s teams built a stationary bike that can power a small generator, launched a yearlong wellness program, registered hundreds of voters, and much more.

Free dance show

features hip-hop

BEVERLY HILLS — The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 Santa Monica Blvd., will host dance Sunday with Debbie Allen and Friends from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 15.

Every second Sunday of the month, three-time Emmy Award-winner Debbie Allen offers free, outdoor dance events for the whole family. On Jan. 15, hip-hop master Chantel Heath will fill in for Allen and will lead an introduction to hip-hop.

Business seminar

hits social media

INGLEWOOD — Deborah Deras will present “How to Create a Social Media Editorial Calendar” at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Gladys Waddingham Lecture Hall of the Inglewood Public Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

The library hosts similar programs every month, courtesy of the Small Business Development Center of El Camino College.

Those attending will learn to clarify your business’ social media goals, audit their current social media status, create or improve their social media profiles, develop their content strategy, use analytics to track progress and adjust strategy as needed and develop a plan of action.

Information: (310) 412-5380.

