L.A. DIGEST: Bank owner to give away free books

Wave Staff Report

CRENSHAW — Teri Williams, the owner of OneUnited Bank, will give away free signed copies of her book “I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money,” from 10 a.m. to noon June 2 at the Crenshaw Branch of OneUnited Bank, 3683 Crenshaw Blvd.

Parents are invited to attend the free book giveaway where they can meet Williams and learn more about the eighth annual I Got Bank Essay and Art Contest and the #BankBlack Movement. Refreshments will be served.

Conference planned

for college bound

UNIVERSITY PARK — College-bound students can attend a technology, financial and life-success readiness conference from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26 at USC’s Bovard Auditorium, 3607 Trousdale Parkway.

The United Negro College Fund is sponsoring student scholarships that will be given out during the “Focused N. F.I.T. For a Different World Program” event.

CEO and actress Dawnn Lewis and the USC Black Alumni Association are hosting the event.

Free lunch and materials will be provided.

Information: anewdayfoundation.net, info@anewdayfoundation.net.

Coliseum to mark

Memorial Day

EXPOSITION PARK — The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission will host a Memorial Day ceremony at noon May 28 in the Peristyle Plaza of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The event will commence with the lighting of the Coliseum torch flanked by several U.S. flags flying above the Peristyle Plaza. The ceremony is expected to last less than an hour, concluding with a ceremonial wreath laying and the playing of “Taps” by a bugler.

Admission is free and open to the public. On-site public parking is $12.

Author to conduct

networking event

WESTCHESTER — A networking event for entrepreneurs and business owners will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. May 24 at Crown Plaza Los Angeles Airport, 5985 W. Century Blvd.

Author and entrepreneur George C. Fraser will host the conference to create business and employment opportunities for African Americans.

Music, prizes and complimentary snacks will be provided.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Register: (310) 498-3783, lindsey1910@gmail.com.

Muslins invited

to Iftar dinner

LEIMERT PARK — African-American Muslims are invited to dinner May 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hot and Cool Cafe, 4331 Degnan Blvd.

Attendees will share food, prayer and conversation during Iftar, the after-sunset meal Muslims eat during Ramadan.

Tickets are $20.

Tickets and information: (323) 903-6446, BlackMuslimGirlFly@gmail.com.

Workshop planned

on workplace rights

HYDE PARK — A bilingual educational workshop on workplace rights will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 24 at the Hyde Park Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave.

Attendees can learn about employment discrimination and wage theft protections related to race, sex, gender, age, disability, religion and more. Information about minimum wage, rest breaks, meals and overtime will also be available.

9to5 Los Angeles, National Association of Working Women will present the workshop.

Information: https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/women-know-your-workplace-rights.

Bus operator

training to begin

COMPTON — Residents can learn about the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s bus operator training academy beginning at 10 a.m. May 30 at Rancho Dominguez America’s Job Center of California, 2909 E. Pacific Commerce Drive.

Orientation attendees should bring their resumé, driver’s license, Social Security card, a current 10-year driving record, a layoff letter (if available), proof of unemployment insurance (if receiving) and for veterans, a copy of DD214.

Information: www.beametrobusoperator.com, www.communitycareer.org.

Youth ambassadors

to help raise funds

DOWNTOWN L.A. –– Celebrity youth will help raise money for children with learning disabilities June 2 during the Jonathan Foundation’s annual Spring Fundraiser at Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, 555 W. Temple St.

Jacob Hopkins from Cartoon Network’s “The Amazing World of Gumball” and Merit Leighton from Disney’s “Sofia The First” are among the “Celebrity Youth Ambassadors” helping raise money for The Jonathan Foundation — a nonprofit that advocates for kids with learning conditions.

Proceeds will go to the nonprofit’s scholarship awards program. The event is from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets and information: www.thejonathanfoundation.org.

Food from Africa

served at event

WEST ADAMS — People can taste food from African countries like Nigeria, Ethiopia and Ghana from 12:30 to 8 p.m. May 26 at Delicious Pizza, 5419 W. Adams Blvd.

The African Food and Arts Pop Up event will feature vendors selling cuisine from Sierra Leone, Cameroon and more.

Entry to the event is free.

A painting class led by artist Ofili Designs will be held at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include access to paint, brushes, pallets and more.

Information: (323) 424-3014.

Wellness fair

offers screenings

LEIMERT PARK –– Health screenings and Tai Chi classes will be offered at the Each Mind Matters in Leimert Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26 at Leimert Park Village, 3341 W. 43rd Place.

The free family event will feature live music, healthy foods, face painting, self-defense classes and more than 30 workshops. Attendees can win prizes and giveaways.

Information: (323) 371-6323; transmedia360@gmail.com.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.