L.A. DIGEST: Baron Davis to host virtual panel discussions

LOS ANGELES — Former NBA all star Baron Davis will host panel discussions on creating wealth and opportunity for the next generation of young entrepreneurs on Big Summit’s social media channels every Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The series will stream on Big Summit’s Linked In, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch channels every Monday in June at 6:30 p.m.

Successful business executives, athletes and civic leaders will discuss investment, education and activism. Topics will include sports and culture, athletes for justice, education and Hollywood.

“Together we need to revolutionize the mindset of our communities, while leveling the playing field for entrepreneurs and leaders from all backgrounds and walks of life,” Davis said.

Panels will be moderated by Business Inside The Game and All Def Digital. For more information, visit bigsummit.com.

Census to resume

delivery operations

LOS ANGELES — The 2020 Census questionnaires will resume delivery operations this week.

Due to COVID-19, the Census Bureau stopped all fieldwork on March 18. Households in Los Angeles that do not receive physical mail will receive contactless delivery packets. Field staff are trained to practice social distancing and will wear protective equipment.

Everyone is encouraged to respond promptly to ensure the best count of their community. Responses are collected online, phone or mail. For more information, visit https://2020census.gov/en/news-events/operational-adjustments-covid-19.html.

Virtual housing

legal clinic honored

LOS ANGELES — A special virtual housing clinic with free legal help is available on June 19.

Safe and private consultations with licensed attorneys are available. Landlord and tenant issues, eviction, habitability and COVID-19 tenant rights are other topics up for discussion.

The Impact LA clinic is provided by the Jenesse Center, the Association of Pro Bono Counsel and One Justice. Space is limited. For interviews and appointments, call (323) 299-9496, ext. 154

La Cienega Blvd.

to close on weekends

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Road crews will close all lanes of a roughly three-mile stretch of La Cienega Boulevard between Stocker Street and Obama Boulevard over the next three weekends to build a 440-foot pedestrian and wildlife bridge overpass.

The bridge will link the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook and Stoneview Nature Center to the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area as part of the 13-mile Park to Playa Trail project.

Onsite parking at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area will also be shut down to accommodate construction. Closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and end at 5 a.m. Monday on June 12-15, 19-22 and 26-29.

County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said the bridge marks the final stages of work on the 13-mile Park to Playa Trail, set to be completed this fall.

Ground broken for

housing in Watts

WATTS — The developers of a 64-unit affordable housing complex broke ground June 9 on the residential property.

Linc Housing, a nonprofit development company of affordable housing,said construction began on Cadence, the name of the apartment complex, and the units will be for families and individuals who have experienced homelessness.

Cadence is located at 11408 S. Central Ave. and will have features such as a community room with a kitchen, a computer room, outdoor courtyards, indoor bicycle parking, offices for case management and close access to public transportation, shopping and community services.

Linc officials said residents will receive intensive case management, mental health and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance abuse counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources.

Director named for

Homeless Authority

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Commission has unanimously selected Heidi Marston as its executive director.

Marston has served as interim executive director since December. She was originally hired as the authority’s chief program officer in February 2019.

She previously worked at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in several roles, including director of Community Engagement and Reintegration Services and special assistant to the VA Secretary under President Barack Obama.

According to the housing authority, in Marston’s 16 months at the authority, she has presided over the adoption of a new strategic plan that is currently realigning a “broadly reconfigured” homeless services system focused on outreach and rehousing, and working in clearly defined partnerships on the roles of prevention and housing creation.

New city map

shows job losses

LOS ANGELES — An estimated 300,000 jobs have been lost in the city of Los Angeles since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to an interactive map that City Controller Ron Galperin revealed June 4.

The map — which can be viewed at lacontroller.org/joblosses — includes a dashboard that identifies job losses by neighborhood and industry, along with graphs showing the effects on Los Angeles compared to state and national job-loss numbers.

The map shows areas affected most by the economic shutdown are in Central, South and Northeast Los Angeles. Galperin said those are areas with higher concentrations of African American and Latino families, immigrants, low-income renters and single-parent households than other parts of the city.

Compiled by Kristina Dixon.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.