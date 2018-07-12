L.A. DIGEST: Bass holds congressional conversation

Wave Staff Report

JEFFERSON PARK — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, held a congressional conversation July 10 to hear the thoughts and concerns of constituents living in West Adams and Jefferson Park. The event was well attended, with more than 100 constituents in the audience at the Holy Name of Jesus Church.

“The level of anxiety about just what this administration could do next has increased with every town hall I’ve hosted since last January,” Rep. Bass said. “It is so important to hear the priorities of those I’ve been sent to D.C. to serve and represent. These forums give me the opportunity to not only report back on what has been happening in Washington, but to also hear about how I can better serve my community.

“I look forward to taking what was discussed back to Washington with me and continue working on the important issues raised.”

Constituents focused on the lack of job opportunities in underserved communities, the Trump administration’s policy to separate children at the border and concerns about the preservation of democracy.

LAPD to conduct

hiring expo

LITTLE TOKYO — A hiring expo for community members interested in becoming a police officer will begin at 7 a.m. on July 14 at the city of Los Angeles Personnel Building, 700 E. Temple St.

Hosted by the city of Los Angeles Personnel Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, candidates will have the opportunity to participate in many of the recruitment process steps that same day. Candidates will also be able to attend information sessions and speak with LAPD mentors.

Information: http://www.joinlapd.com/

Film forum

focuses on 1968

DOWNTOWN — A film forum reflecting on global events that occurred in 1968 (such as the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination) will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. July 12 at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), 250 S. Grand Ave.

Over the course of the summer, “Filmforum 1968: Actions and Reactions” will screen several short films to showcase an era that represented “national consciousness.”

Information: http://www.blackculturalevents.com/event/film-forum-1968-actions-and-reactions/

Self-improvement

group to meet

CULVER CITY — The African-American Self-Improvement group meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 14 at SHARE!, 6666 Green Valley Circle.

Led by certified leadership trainer Rosalind Henderson, the group will serve as a space for African-Americans to learn new strategies to lead more effective and influential lives.

Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/african-american-self-improvement-group-tickets-47718692895?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Black women plan

networking program

INGLEWOOD — The Black Women’s Network will host an “I’m Coming Out” networking program from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 14, at Rogers Park Auditorium, 400 W. Beach Ave.

Shopping vendors will be present and a light lunch will be served. The first 10 arrivals can receive a surprise gift.

Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-womens-network-tickets-47741601415?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Tar pits offer

Friday tours

MID-WILSHIRE — Late Night Fridays at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum will be held all summer from 5 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31 with free admission.

Live excavations and behind-the-scenes tours will be offered.

Information: https://tarpits.org/plan-your-visit/late-night-fridays

Washington High

alumni featured

EXPOSITION PARK — A panel discussion with three alumni of Washington Preparatory High School will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. July 18 at the California African-American Museum, 600 State Drive.

Featured alumni include actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, hip-hop recording artist Yolanda Whitaker (Yo-Yo) and writer and producer Devon Sheppard. The panel will share and discuss the impact that their neighborhood had on them.

Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-a-reunion-washington-prep-high-school-tickets-46422281293

Food festival

planned Sunday

DOWNTOWN — The L.A Food Festival Sunday Funday will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 15 at Civic Center Studios, 207 S. Broadway Suite 1.

Attendees can indulge in more than 15 food fest eateries and more than 30 artisanal shops.

Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-food-fest-sunday-funday-tickets-44434348332?aff=erelexpmlt

R&B performers

play the Greek

GRIFFITH PARK — A throwback R&B and oldies musical performance will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. July 14 at the Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave.

Some of the performers include the Dramatics, Brenton Wood and Amanda Perez.

Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brenton-wood-amanda-perez-mc-magic-the-dramatics-joe-bataan-more-tickets-43735698652?aff=efbeventtix.

Compiled by Kamerie Gibson.

