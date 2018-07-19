L.A. DIGEST: Bill Pickett Rodeo makes annual visit

CITY OF INDUSTRY — African-American cowgirls and cowboys will perform live at the 34th Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo at 6:30 p.m. July 21 and 3:30 p.m. July 22 at the Industry Hills Expo, 16200 Temple Ave.

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo has toured for 34 years showcasing the most talented African-American cowgirls and cowboys for the Southern California audience to enjoy.

Families can expect entertainment, food, and free health screenings as part of the event’s “Health Pavillion.”

Information: http://www.billpickettrodeo.com/index.php/schedule/los-angeles-ca

Services scheduled

for Joe Adams

INGLEWOOD — Funeral services for Joe Adams, the longtime manager of legendary musician Ray Charles, will be held at 10 a.m. July 21 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Inglewood. The public viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. July 20 at Angelus Funeral Home in Los Angeles.

Adams died at the age of 94 July 3 in Los Angeles.

Library offers

financial advice

HYDE PARK — Community members can learn about starting a savings plan and receive other financial resources from 3 to 5 p.m. July 23 at Hyde Park Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave.

The “LASaves” is part of the America Saves campaign dedicated to helping people save money, reduce debt and build wealth.

Information: https://americasaves.org/local-campaigns/los-angeles-saves.

Chamber offers tips

for small businesses

BALDWIN HILLS — Small businesses can learn how to build their capacity and access capital from 9 to 10 a.m. July 23 at the Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Hills, 3782 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Hosted by the Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce, the Inner City Capital Connections program provides free training, education and mentorship to small businesses in low-income communities.

Registration: http://co.crenshawchamber.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=CRCC&evid=42645035.

Memorial held

for restaurant owner

WILSHIRE CENTER — A memorial for Maurice Prince, former owner of Snack N’ Chat, was held July 13 at Founders Church of Religious Science.

Prince opened her legendary southern cooking restaurant in 1978, which hosted celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor, Denzel Washington and James Brown, among others. She died June 1 in Las Vegas at the age of 101.

Women’s church group

to hold convention

PALM DESERT — An event featuring a musical convention, a women in leadership conference and ministry and prayer workshops will be held from July 26-29 at Desert Springs J.W. Marriott Resort and Spa, 74-855 Country Club Drive.

The Southern California First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 52nd annual Women’s Convention, which hosts women for ministerial, professional development and creative workshops.

Business pitches

sought at event

PALMS — Entrepreneurs and business owners can be matched with experts and funding sources from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 21 at Fitlife Nutrition, 3268 Motor Ave.

Attendees can pitch project ideas to investors and lenders, which will be judged by panelists from the LA Black Investors Club, Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department, and the Inglewood Airport Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event is free. Registration: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LMEEZE6N9_Di43xY3w4IPOtGMr54t8QP/view.

Restaurant to host

business mixer

WEST ADAMS — A monthly business mixer will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19 at the Simply D’licious Southern Creole Restaurant, 4641 W. Washington Blvd.

Attendees can learn about growing their businesses, digital marketing and more, and are encouraged to bring business cards.

RSVP: lewlyn14@gmail.com or text (310) 686-3834.

Graffiti workshop

hosted by library

HYDE PARK — An L.A. Graffiti Art workshop hosted by artist Man One will be held at 4 p.m. July 25 at Hyde Park Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave.

Man One is a multi-award winning illustrator who developed his art skills on Los Angeles’ streets. The workshop will include highlights of his work and hands-on demonstrations of graffiti techniques.

Information: http://www.manone.com/upcoming-exhibitions/2018/3/4/la-made-graffiti-art-workshops

Tar pits offer

Friday tours

MID-WILSHIRE — Late Night Fridays at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum will be held all summer from 5 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31 with free admission.

Live excavations and behind-the-scenes tours will be offered.

Information: https://tarpits.org/plan-your-visit/late-night-fridays

