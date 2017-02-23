L.A. DIGEST: Black authors group discussion moved to Feb. 28

LOS ANGELES — A roundtable discussion being held by city officials and Our Authors Study Club, originally scheduled for Feb. 23 at City Hall, has been rescheduled to 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at L.A. City Hall, 200 N. Spring St., in the Board of Public Works Hearing Room.

Three African-American authors, comedian D.L. Hughley (“Black Man White House”), actress Victoria Rowell (“The Women Who Raised Me”) and film producer Devon Franklin, who co-authored “The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life,” with his wife, actress Megan Good, will lead the discussion.

A reception will follow the roundtable.

Information: (213) 978-0328.

Documentary focuses

on civil rights activist

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — To honor Black History Month, the Freedom Socialist Party will screen a documentary on Ida B. Wells at 2 p.m. Feb. 25, at Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Wells (1862-1931) was an African American journalist, suffragist and early civil rights activist, who led a campaign against lynching in the South.

Information: curtism59@aol.com, (323) 610-2479.

Summit addresses

black men’s success

INGLEWOOD — The “My Brother’s Keeper Summit,” an initiative from former President Barack Obama to address opportunity gaps among young men of color, will meet from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23, in the Inglewood High School gym, 231 S. Grevillea Ave.

The event will include a student and parent panel, presentations from community partners and resources to help students meet their academic and career goals.

The Inglewood High School band will play and refreshments will be served.

Information: vmatthews@inglewood.k12.ca.us.

Conference focuses on

personal development

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Southwest College is holding its annual Manchild Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 1600 W. Imperial Highway.

The aim is to discuss strategies to support and motivate male African-American students to find success inside and outside the classroom.

Workshop topics include homelessness, foster care and access to college.

RSVP: evite.me/PB7fcj3Gym.

Assistance offered for

gas and electric bills

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — FamilySource is sponsoring a program to provide free assistance on gas and electric bills at 9 a.m.Feb. 24, Rita W. Learning Complex, 915 W. Manchester Ave.

Prospective qualifiers must meet the low-income eligibility requirements. Priority is given to the elderly, disabled and families with young children.

To determine eligibility, attendees must provide a California I.D. or a driver’s license, Social Security card, a current electric and gas bill, proof of current monthly income for all family members and a current rent receipt or mortgage statement.

The Federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program through the state is funding the program.

RSVP: (323) 789-4717.

Musical features

range of styles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — An interactive musical featuring music from Motown, Ragtime, Reggaeton, Hip Hop, Jazz and Ludwig van Beethoven will show from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Congregational Church of Christian Fellowship, 2085 S. Hobart Blvd.

Among the artists covered are the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Snoop Dogg, Weeknd, Drake, Rihanna, Scott Joplin, Frank Smith, Double Dutch Bus and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Admission is free. Information: (323) 753-3736.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.