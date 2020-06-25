L.A. Digest West Edition

L.A. DIGEST: Black Business Association to host Black Music Awards

LOS ANGELES — The Black Business Association will host its annual Black Music Awards at 7 p.m. June 25 on Facebook Live. This year’s theme is “The Business Behind The Music.”

Special awardees include Gail Mitchell, Billboard executive director for her outstanding excellence in journalism; KJLH Radio owner Stevie Wonder for his historical excellence in Black-owned radio; and Dick Griffey, Solar Records founder , who will receive the Lifetime Legacy Award posthumously.

The event will be hosted by singer and writer Andre Ray. Musical performances will be by Howard Hewett and Klymaxx, and guest appearances by the Whispers, LA Reid, Leon Sylvers III, and Reggie and Vincent Calloways.

The Black Business Association is the oldest ethnic business organization in the state of California and the awards ceremony remembers June as Black Music Appreciation Month.

To watch the awards, visit www.facebook.comBlackBusinessAssociation.

Virtual home fair

planned June 27

LOS ANGELES — The Road To Homeownership: 2020 Virtual Home Fair hosted by Consolidated Board of Realtists and West Angeles CDC will take place from 10 a.m. to noon June 27. The fair will educate homebuyers about raising credit scores, first-time homebuyer advantages, workout options, refinancing loans and estate planning.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters will serve as the keynote speaker of the fair. Other speakers include Bishop Charles E. Blake of West Angeles Church of God In Christ and radio host Pat Prescott.

The event is free via Zoom. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-virtual-home-fair-tickets-108584545298

YWCA to host

virtual town hall

LOS ANGELES — YWCA of Greater Los Angeles will host a “Standing in Solidarity” virtual Town Hall Conversation from 10 a.m. to noon.

The YWCA will stream the event live on its Facebook page and it will be available for later viewing on social media platforms. The town hall will bring attention to a call to action to stand in solidarity. 

YWCA President and CEO Faye Washington will open the meeting, Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist Pat Harvey will serve as moderator and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass will be a special guest.

Guest speakers include activists, politicians and legal advocates Melina Abdullah, Avis Ridley-Thomas, Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, City Council President Nury Martinez, Capri Maddox, Kristin Clarke, Justin Sanders, Carl E. Douglas, Angeline Chen, Tanis Crosby, Terra Russell Slavin and  Jorja Leap..

To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ywca-greater-los-angeles-virtual-town-hall-standing-in-solidarity-registration-109738203922

Compiled by Kristina Dixon.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

