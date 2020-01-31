L.A. DIGEST: Black History Month art show planned

CULVER CITY — Antioch University Los Angeles will host an Art Show and Sale titled “BLACK IS… American History/The Black Perspective” on Jan. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 400 Corporate Pointe, 1st floor.

The Black History Month event will be curated by Clarence R. Williams, and will feature artists Kraig King, Hopeton Stewart, Lyle Everette Rushing and Erica Holmes.

Black History Month

exhibit set at college

CULVER CITY — The West Los Angeles College Gallery will host a special Black History Month exhibit throughout February, with a public reception on Jan. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 9000 Overland Ave.

The exhibit is held in conjunction with the Mayme A. Clayton Library, and will display artifacts from the library’s collection as well as works by prominent artists.

Admission for the reception is free, with $2 parking available in an adjacent lot.

Community group

to host meeting

LEIMERT PARK — The Crenshaw Subway Coalition will host its first meeting of 2020 on Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Umoja Center, 3347 West 43rd St.

The key topics of the meeting will include the transit housing bill SB50, and starting a community land trust. There also will be updates on projects including District Square, Crenshaw Crossing, Crenshaw Mall, and Measure J.J.J.’s Transit Oriented Communities.

For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.crenshawsubway.org/stop_sb50_start_clt.

Sorority hosts evening

of author readings

WESTCHESTER — The Century City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host its Delta Authors on Tour on Feb. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Seaver Life Sciences Auditorium at Loyola Marymount University, One LMU Drive.

Actress T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh of “In Living Color” and “That’s So Raven” and producer Korin Williams of “Uncle Buck” and “Roots” will moderate an evening of readings and discussions with authors who write about black women.

For more information and to RSVP, visit https://daotfw2020.eventbrite.com/.

Church holds

Heritage Month kick-off

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — First AME Church of Los Angeles will hold a citywide African American Heritage Month kick-off on Feb. 9 at their 9:55 a.m. service at 2270 South Harvard Blvd.

Pastor “J” Edgar Boyd will be joined by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti as well as consul generals from several African countries. Grammy-winning artist Jennifer Holiday will perform.

The event is open to the public.

Opera hosts tribute

to black composers

DOWNTOWN — Long Beach Opera will continue its “UnGalas” fundraiser series with “Dream Variation,” a celebration of black composers, on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The program will compare black music from other centuries to those of today, and will feature some of opera’s most exciting black artists. Attendees will also hear a live set from singer/songwriter Isaiah Walker, and the event will be catered by Harold and Belle’s.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (562) 470-7464, or visiting LongBeachOpera.org/ungalas.

Photography fair

planned at hangar

SANTA MONICA — 2020 photo l.a. will take place Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, with an opening reception on Jan. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave.

The photography fair will feature historical and contemporary photography from more than 65 local and international galleries.

For more information, visit www.photola.com.

Church to celebrate

100th anniversary

SOUTH L.A. — The United House of Prayer for All People will celebrate its centennial anniversary Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 at the United House of Prayer, 1029 E. Vernon Ave.

Bishop C.M. Bailey will be the special guest for the services, which will include a mass indoor baptism on the morning of Feb. 2 and a ceremony in remembrance of the Lord’s Supper at night.

For more information, visit http://tuhopfap.org/.

Supervisor candidates

face off in forum

LOS ANGELES — Four candidates in the race for the 2nd District seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will participate in a community forum at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at Los Angeles Technical Trade College, 400 W. Washington Blvd.

State Sen. Holly Mitchell, L.A. City Councilmen Herb Wesson, former Councilwoman Jan Perry, and Jake Jeong will answer questions on affordable housing, homelessness, child welfare and juvenile justice.

To RSVP and for more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Art show planned

in Baldwin Hills

BALDWIN HILLS — The National Panhellenic Council, LA Foundation will host a fundraiser benefit and art show from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at 4006 Punta Alta Drive.

The event will showcase limited edition lithographs and original work by award-winning artist Kathleen Atkins Wilson. The exhibit, titled “Foundations,” will kick off Black History Month, and proceeds will go toward NPHC’s educational, economic and cultural service activities.

To RSVP, contact info@nphcfoundationla.org by Jan. 28.

Compton College

hosts public meeting

COMPTON — The Compton Community College District will hold a community meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Compton Library, 240 Compton Blvd.

The event, hosted by college Board of Trustees Vice President Sharoni Denise Little, will cover facilities planning, enrollment at Compton College, and community participation in governance opportunities.

For more information, contact the district office at (310) 900-1600, ext. 2000.

Museum plans exhibit

on mass incarceration

DOWNTOWN — The Los Angeles Museum of Social Justice will exhibit “Impact on Innocence: Mass Incarceration” from Feb. 6 to July 19, with an opening reception on Feb. 8, at 115 Paseo de La Plaza.

The exhibit will show drawings by artist Deborah McDuff that shed light on the emotions of children and families affected by mass incarceration.

For more information, visit www.museumofsocialjustice.org.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

