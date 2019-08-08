L.A. Digest: Boyce Watkins to speak at harvest fest

LEIMERT PARK — Boyce Watkins will be the keynote speaker at the 2019 Claud Anderson Harvest Day Festival Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Topics will include business and homeownership, science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, generational wealth and more.

There will be entertainment, networking, panels and seminars. The address is 3341 W. 43rd Place, near the Vision Theatre.

Information: Rosie Milligan at (323) 750-3592.

Town hall meeting

set in Leimert Park

LEIMERT PARK – American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS) of Southern California will hold its first town hall meeting at 9 a.m. Aug. 10 at Hot and Cool Café, 4331 Degnan Blvd.

The main agenda items include a discussion about the 2020 presidential candidates, reparations and demands for acknowledgment of the black agenda, among other topics.

For more information, contact Lorri Jenkins via email at lorrijenkins@gmail.com.

Library to hold

gardening event

HYDE PARK — The Hyde Park-Miriam Matthews Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave., invites the community to take part in its community garden and healthy living event at 1 p.m. Aug. 10. A master gardener from the Social Justice Learning Institute will lead the event in the library’s own garden.

The workshop begins at 1 p.m.

For more information, call (323) 750-7241.

Rickey Woodward

to play at LACMA

MID-WILSHIRE — Jazz at LACMA, a Friday evening series, features the Rickey Woodard Sextet from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9. Woodard, an acclaimed saxophonist, has performed with Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

The event will be in Smidt Welcome Plaza and admission is free and open to the public.

Wellness fair

planned Aug. 10

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The ROAR Women’s Wellness at APLA Health’s/Gleicher Chen Health Center, 3743 S. La Brea Ave. is hosting a health and wellness far in recognition of National Health Center Week Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will offer free health services, meditation, a walk, massage therapy and lots more.

For more information and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Compton official

hosts Techweek

COMPTON — Compton City Councilwoman Tana McCoy will host Compton Techweek Aug. 10–16 at the Douglas Dollarhide Community Center, 301 N. Tamarind Ave.

Professionals from Google, Riot Games, Adobe, Cal State Dominguez Hills and more will run tech workshops and activities. Each day of the week will bring something new for attendees to learn.

To see the schedule of workshops and activities, as well as register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/compton-techweek-2019-tickets-66478810913?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Church to showcase

young poets, writers

HARVARD HEIGHTS — Winners of the Sally Bell Mentor Group Essay/Poetry Event and the Friends of William Grant Still Young Artists Competition will be presented at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Congregational Church of Christian Fellowship, 2085 S. Hobart Blvd.

A reception at the church will follow, giving an opportunity to meet with the winning artists.

For more information about the event, email fowgs@earthlink.att.

Aretha Franklin

tribute planned

EXPOSITION PARK — Elaine Gibbs and NuSoul pay tribute to Aretha Franklin on the first anniversary of her death at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive. Hits such as “Rock Steady,” “Natural Woman,” “I Never Loved a Man” and more will be performed.

L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Minority AIDS Project and the American Cancer Society are sponsoring the free and open to the public event.

For more information, contact Mike Jones via email at mikejones514@gmail.com.

Black book expo

planned Aug. 17

MANCHESTER SQUARE – The African-American Book Expo is coming to Los Angeles Aug. 17 at the Manchester Banquet Hall from 1 to 6 p.m.

The expo offers a chance to meet celebrity authors, win prizes and learn how to sell while pitching books to local and national media outlets. The expo visits New York, Dallas and Baltimore.

Admission is free.

Snag tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/african-american-book-expo-cali-edition-tickets-51685529811?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

West African dish

has its own festival

LOS ANGELES – The annual Jollof Festival is back in Los Angeles from 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 for a day-long event celebrating the different variations of the popular West African dish. The festival also goes to New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Oakland and New Jersey.

Those attending will get to taste test, watch performances, take photos and dance the night away.

Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/la-jollof-festival-19-tickets-64642114304.

Laila Ali to serve as

book fair ambassador

BALDWIN HILLS — The Leimert Park Village Book Fair has named Laila Ali as its 2019 book ambassador. Ali will take the fair’s cooking stage this year with demonstrations of her recipes from “Food for Life,” her new cookbook.

This year’s fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza with a theme of “We Do This for the Culture.” Founded in 2007, the nonprofit organization’s goal is to promote education and literacy in Los Angeles.

The one-day event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.leimertparkbookfair.com.

Homeownership

fair planned

LOS ANGELES — Faith and Community Empowerment is holding a freehomeownership fair for first-time homebuyers Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Designs Charter School, 2303 Figueroa Way. Those interested in attending can register at www.eventbrite.com.

Complied by Bria Overs.

