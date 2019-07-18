L.A. DIGEST: Broad Museum offers talks on exhibit

LOS ANGELES — The Broad Museum, 221 S. Grand Ave., offers free Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 every Thursday at 7 p.m.

The talks run through July and offer perspectives on the art, artists and era of Soul of a Nation, an exhibit that explores the many ways that social justice movements were implemented in art.

On July 18, the talk will be centered around the work of Texas Isaiah, a visual narrator who is interested in replacing negligence within the photography process with intimacy and vulnerability.

Tickets are free but must be reserved at www.thebroad.org. There also will be limited, walk-up admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

HBCU Alliance

to host reunion

ALTADENA — The Cali HBCU Alliance is hosting its seventh annual Cali HBCU and Greek Reunion on July 20. The reunion will take place at Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave., from 2 to 7 p.m. for HBCU alumni and students, Divine 9 sororities and fraternities, black organizations, friends, family, and anyone who wants to have a great time. Guests can visit www.eventbrite.com to pre-register for the event and contact calihbcualliance@gmail.com for more information.

Job fair offered

at airport hotel

LOS ANGELES — Best Hire Career Fairs is hosting the 2019 Los Angeles Job Fair July 18 at the Four Points by Shearaton Los Angeles International Airport, 9750 Airport Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will feature businesses that are hiring in the area in industries that include accounting, beauty and cosmetics, education and manufacturing. The fair is free and it is recommended that attendees dress to impress and bring plenty of resumes. Visit www.eventbrite.com to register.

Leimert Park offers

morning fitness

LEIMERT PARK — On July 20 there will be a 45-minute bootcamp-style workout at Leimert Park Plaza, 4395 Leimert Blvd. The first session begins at 8 a.m. and the second session begins at 9. It ends with meditation.

Workout equipment is not required and every level of fitness is welcome. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

Bride World Expo

planned July 20-21

LOS ANGELES — The Bride World Expo is coming to the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., July 20 and 21. Guests will have the opportunity to shop and compare more than 135 wedding venues, photographers, photo booths, bridal gowns, tuxedos, and more. There also will be fashions shows at noon and 2 p.m., giving guests a look at current trends and seasonal colors.

Tickets are $6 in advance and $12 at the door. Those interested can visit http://www.brideworld.com for more information.

Femme It Forward

concert planned

DOWNTOWN – Live Nation Urban is bringing Femme it Forward to Los Angeles on July 19 at the Microsoft Theater starting at 7 p.m.

Legendary hit-singers Brandy, Monica, Ashanti, Keri Hilson, Amerie and Lil Mo will perform. Immersive activities, panels and comedy shows will also be a part of the evening at the theater.

Proceeds will go to organizations that support the advancement of women. For more information, visit www.microsofttheater.com/events/detail/femmeitforward19.

Two-day book fair

planned downtown

DOWNTOWN – The two-day Little Literary Fair is from July 20 – 21 at the Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles, 901 E. Third St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The festival, hosted by the Los Angeles Review of Books along with Hauser & Wirth, celebrates the publishing of all types and includes interviews and panels with authors, artists, activists and publishers.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.litlitfair.com.





Central Avenue

Jazz Festival returns

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the 24th annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 27-28 between King Boulevard and Vernon Avenue. For more than two decades, the free music festival has been a staple of the South Los Angeles community, celebrating the region’s rich cultural past and turning the spotlight on what was once considered the heart of L.A.’s Jazz Scene.

There will be live jazz performances on three stages, in addition to the historical Dunbar Hotel; a diverse selection of culinary experiences; as well as pavilions for art, business and employment resources, health and wellness, and youth.

For more information, visit www.centralavejazzfest.com.

Concert seeks

to end homelessness

LEIMERT PARK — Makes Me Wanna Holla, a concert to end homelessness and mental illness, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Umoja Center, 3347 W. 43rd St.

A fundraising and consciousness shaping concert addressing the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, it features a soul stirring live musical concert discussion forum featuring leading homeless advocates.

Local artist and educator Torré Brannon-Reese and his band, Everything With Soul, will perform. The poetry of Mr. Lorenzo “Sa Men Ra” Frank is also featured. The event is produced by FAMLI Inc., a nonprofit agency whose central mission is to provide vitally needed programs, activities and services for the underserved and marginalized.

Summer Soiree

scheduled Aug. 3

LEIMERT PARK — The fifth annual Sutro Avenue Summer Soiree and Jazz Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 3. The event will feature a live DJ, jazz lounge, hosted wine lounge, kids’ zone, community resource zone, health and wellness zone, as well as food trucks, prize drawings and more.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Compiled by Sarah Jones-Smith and Bria Overs.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.