L.A. DIGEST: Business group pays tribute to black music

Wave Staff Report

EXPOSITION PARK — The annual Salute to Black Music Awards Show was held June 19 at the California African American Museum.

Presented by the Black Business Association, the event was held in recognition of African American Music Appreciation Month. Honored for their achievements in black music were Valerie Ervin, president of the Ray Charles Foundation; John Acosta, president of the American Federation of Musicians Local 47; Mike Davis, president pro tem of the Los Angeles Board of Public Works Commissioners; and Siedah Garrett, a Grammy Award winning and two-time Academy Award nominated singer/songwriter.

Ellis Hall, “The Ambassador of Soul” performed at the standing-room only event, along with the young vocal sensation, Zipporah Robinson. Hall is known as the lead vocalist and keyboardist for the soul-funk band Tower of Power.

Job opportunities

offered to veterans

DOWNTOWN –– Military veterans can learn about employment opportunities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29 in the Ticketing Concourse at Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St.

Presented by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Veterans Summer Slam Employment Fair will feature 40 private and public employers who will be recruiting and hiring during the event.

Attendees should wear business-type clothing, bring copies of updated resumes, and be ready to provide all of their information during job interviews.

Information and registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-summer-slam-employment-fair-tickets-32874311952.

Film festival hosts

panel discussion

DOWNTOWN –– “The Power of Music in Film and TV,” a free panel discussion, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the KNOWN Contemporary Gallery, 422 S. Alameda St.

Presented by the Pan African Film Festival, the event will feature music experts like Kurt Farquhar, television and film composer; Karen Elaine, violinist; and Stephen James Taylor, composer and four-time Emmy nominee, among others. Emmy-winner Marilyn Batchelor will moderate.

Information: linda@paff.org. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paff-institute-presents-the-power-of-music-in-film-tv-tickets-46858027622?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Neighborhood council

offers family event

JEFFERSON PARK — The “Sun Fest”, a free family event, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. June 30 at Loren Miller Park, 2717 S. Halldale Ave.

Presented by the North Area Neighborhood Development Council, families can enjoy an afternoon of games, free food, live music and Ferris wheel rides. American dancer, Tommy the Clown also will be present.

Information: Carolina.nandc@gmail.com.

Kenny Lattimore

to perform at park

SOUTH L.A. — A free jazz show featuring R&B singer Kenny Lattimore will begin at 11 a.m. July 1 at the St. Andrews Recreation Center, 8701 S. St. Andrews Place.

Presented by the city of Los Angeles, R&B/funk band Switch will perform. Food trucks and other resources will also be available.

Information: (213) 485-7616.

July 4 festival

set at Exposition Park

SOUTH L.A. — The annual July 4 Community Festival and Fireworks Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4 on the South Lawn at Exposition Park, off of Exposition Park Drive and Bill Robertson Lane.

Hosted by L.A. City Councilman Curren D. Price Jr. and the Central Avenue Jazz Festival, hip-hop recording artist YoYo, R&B artist Jade Novah, R&B/soul artist Iman Europe and others will perform.

Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for evening weather. Early arrival is suggested.

Interested vendors may contact Rick Miller (310) 914-0015 or rick@allaccess-la.com.

Immigrants rally

planned at City Hall

DOWNTOWN — A rally for justice against the mass incarceration of immigrants will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 30 at Los Angeles City Hall, 200 North Spring St.

The “Families Belong Together: Justice for Immigrants” event is open to everyone and free of cost.

The event will be hosted by the South Brentwood Residents Association.

Information: RSVP https://www.eventbrite.com/e/families-belong-together-freedom-for-immigrants-tickets-47403366746?aff=efbeventtix.

Town hall planned

on homelessness

HOLLYWOOD — A homelessness town hall and resources community gathering will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 30 at First Baptist Church of Hollywood, 6682 Selma Ave.

At the event, attendees can learn from experts and advocates the steps that have been taken to find solutions to the homelessness and housing crisis.

Church offers

free summer meals

SOUTH L.A. — Free meals for children ages 18 and younger will begin from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at First New Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 1555 W. 108th St.

Sponsored by the California Department of Education’s Nutrition Services Division, the meals will be provided by the Summer Food Service Program until Aug. 10.

Information: (323) 756-2541.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda and Kamerie Gibson.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.