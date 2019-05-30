L.A. DIGEST: Cardboard car show planned June 8

INGLEWOOD — Best Start West Athens will host its third annual Cardboard Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 at Century Park Elementary School, 10935 S. Spinning Ave. The event is a family-friendly activity to celebrate Father’s Day that allows fathers and father-figures to bond with children by building cardboard cars.

Children who do not have fathers will have the opportunity to work on the activity with a volunteer from Best Start West Athens and Project Fatherhood of the Children’s Institute. Both organizations specialize in helping parents to improve the lives of families with children.

The Cardboard Car Show will also feature resources, free food, and music.

To learn more about the show or Best Start West Athens, call (323) 739-8659.

Mental Health Expo

planned May 30

EXPOSTION PARK — The Empowerment Congress will host a Millennial Mental Health Expo, an evening of conversation and resource sharing, from 6 to 9 p.m. May 30 at the Exposition Park Constituent Service and Training Center, 900 Exposition Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP at bit.ly/ECLRSVP2019. For more information, visit www.wmpowermentcongress.org.

Summer nights provides

‘Caribbean Waves’

INGLEWOOD — Bomb Entertainment will host “Summer Nights Sizzling Saturday” from 8 p.m. to midnight June 1 at Celebrity Hall, 206 S. Locust St.

The theme for the night is “Caribbean Waves” and will feature Dance Hall, R&B, Socca and Afrobeat music. Tickets are $25.

Home ownership

workshop offered

LOS ANGELES — A free creating wealth through home ownership workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 at the Met Theater, 1089 N. Oxford Ave.

The workshop will focus on generational wealth through home ownership and teach participants how to buy investment property with little to no money down, how the loan works, and how to improve one’s credit. For more information, call Ian Michael at (323) 389-7842.

Training offered for

census ambassadors

LOS ANGELES — The office of Mayor Eric Garcetti is hosting a special California census 2020 training for anyone interested in being a Census Goodwill Ambassador from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 3 at A Place Called Home, 2830 S. Central Ave.

Publisher to host

first release party

LOS ANGELES — Sarah Harris, founder of Suite Life Magazine, will host an “Inaugural Issue Release Party” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 6 at Harold & Belle’s, 2920 W. Jefferson Blvd. The event will begin with a red carpet reception, DJ, and delicious tray-passed Creole cuisine catered by Harold & Belle’s. Suite Life Magazine will follow in the tradition of its predecessor, Save the Date magazine, with high profile interviews such as L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Chris Rock, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Steve Harvey, Edward James Olmos and prominent local news anchors Christine Devine, Pat Harvey, Marc Brown, Lauren Sanchez and Rick Garcia, among others.

The magazine will be distributed quarterly at select locations and special events throughout greater Los Angeles as well as available online with ongoing updates.

Salute to black music

awards dinner planned

EXPOSITION PARK — The Black Business Association (BBA), the oldest ethnic business organization in the state, will commemorate Black Music Month by presenting its annual Salute to Black Music Awards Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. June 18 at California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The event will honor Vicki Mack Lataillade, co-founder of GospelCentric; Byron J. Smith, president of the National Association of Negro Musicians; and Lisa Collins, publisher of L.A. Focus. For more information, call (323) 291-9334.

Turf replacement

class available

CARSON — The West Basin Municipal Water District offers a turf replacement class from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 26 at the West Basin Headquarters, 17140 S. Avalon Blvd.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is offering a $2 per square foot rebate for turf/grass removed from residential and commercial landscapes. As a member agency, West Basin Municipal Water District service area residents and businesses can apply for the rebate program. Service area residents and businesses can learn how to transform their landscapes into drought-tolerant gardens and take advantage of the updated MWD rebate program. Class attendance is not required for rebate eligibility. Register for the class at http://www.sbesc.com/calendar/workshops/turf-replacement-class-carson.

Literacy Art Project

hosts meeting

HAWTHORNE — The Liberation Literacy Art Project, Civil Rights Center, invite the Hawthorne community to its Community Review Board meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. June 5 at Del Aire Baptist Church, 4951 W. 119th Place.

The meeting will discuss civil rights violations, hate crime incidents, discrimination, racial inequality and how to investigate police abuse and misconduct in the city of Hawthorne.

Information: (877) 552-7872.

Toastmasters 1913

host open house

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Toastmasters 1913 will host an open house, “Find Your Voice and Pen Your Story,” at 3 p.m. June 9 at Holman United Methodist Church, Room 204, 3320 W. Adams Blvd. Refreshments and networking begins at 2:45 p.m. Guest speakers include Carliss Mghee and Sherry Smith.

Information: Angela Adams at adamsan@yahoo.com or (213) 924-9070.

Marvin Gaye-themed

karaoke offered

EXPOSITION PARK — A Marvin Gaye–themed karaoke night celebrating the life and work of the late Ernie Barnes, led by soul singer Torrénce Brannon-Reese, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. June 13 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Dr.

The night of song is presented in conjunction with “Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective,” which includes Barnes’s famous painting “The Sugar Shack,” which was featured on the cover of Gaye’s “I Want You” album.

Information: (213) 744-7432.

Compiled by Angela Parker.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.